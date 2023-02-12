This Hanes Wireless Bra Is ‘So Comfy,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s on Sale for $9

Shoppers even sleep in it.

Published on February 12, 2023 07:00AM EST

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling
Even the most stylish people among us have pieces they wear almost every day, and for many people a bra is one such item. But it can feel disheartening if your collection is largely filled with uncomfortable bras. After all, if a sweater or a pair of jeans made you eager to take them off, you would quickly toss them aside. So, if you feel like it’s time to start feeling as comfortable in your undergarments as the tops and bottoms you carefully select each day, Amazon shoppers say this Hanes wireless bra is the one to add to your drawer. 

The Hanes Comfort Evolution Wireless Bra has 18,700 perfect ratings and 4,000 five-star reviews, and it’s made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex. The fabric is designed to wick away sweat throughout the day in order to keep you cool, and it has four-way stretch for an even more comfortable fit that adapts to how you move. It’s available in four colors in sizes S to 3XL, and it’s on sale in nude for just $9. 

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $15); amazon.com.

“These bras are life changing. They are supportive, give good shape, and are SO COMFY,” wrote a five-star reviewer who purchased multiple bras. “Everything about this bra is perfect for me. It’s so comfortable that I forget I’m even wearing it,” shared another shopper. They said it offers “good” support and added, “I wouldn’t exercise in it, but it’s great for everyday use.”

To enhance the comfort of the machine-washable Hanes bra, the brand points out that it has unlined cups, wide straps, and a “patented, stay-in-place” band to offer added support. Plus, the bra is tag-free to avoid any potential itchiness, and it has a hook and eye closure for ease. Shoppers say the combination of all of these features helps this wireless bra stand out.  

“I now have three of them—they're so comfortable! I even sleep in them sometimes,” wrote a reviewer who said they “love” the bras. They did highlight that they do wish the straps were adjustable, but they noted that’s one thing they can “live with.” 

If you’re excited to choose what to wear each day, why not also change how you feel about your bras? While it’s quietly on sale for under $10, switch to the Hanes Comfort Evolution bra that promises wireless comfort and support. 

