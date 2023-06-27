These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Save up to 55 percent on this popular find.

Published on June 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT

When you step out of a cool shower on a hot day, the last thing you want to wrap yourself in is a dingy and overused bath towel. Now that summer is here and your shower is working overtime, it may be time to upgrade your bathroom closet towel collection. Get ready to throw out those old rags for good, because this best-selling cotton bath towel set is on sale with an additional coupon available ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Hammam Linen Towel Set is up to 55 percent off at Amazon right now. The set comes with four turkish bath towels that are made from 100 percent cotton and help provide you with a quick-drying post-bath or shower experience thanks to its highly absorbent material. Its luxurious appearance also helps elevate your main bath or guest bathroom. One shopper wrote “they’re so soft and beautiful. They light up the whole bathroom!” 

Amazon Prime Day Hammam Linen White Bath Towels 4-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com

Not only are the lightweight towels gentle on skin, but they’re plush yet breathable for the warmer months. The terry-cloth-like material has a versatile design that can be used at home, the pool, or even the gym, too. And if you have an upcoming vacation, the 20- by 54-inch towel is large enough for you to take to the beach. Anyway you choose to use them, the towels are sure to make you happy with its “spa luxury and quality.”

In order to prevent early wear and tear, the lightweight bath towels are made with double stitched ends to keep the towels edges secure. The towels are easy to clean and can be machine washed and dried, so you can simply add them to your next laundry load. 

The turkish bath towels come in four different sizes and 15 different colors to best match your bathroom aesthetic. You can also shop the entire collection at Hamman Linen and shop washcloth sets, hand towels, and extra large bath sheets to match the bath towels. And psst, now is the time to add them to your cart because these extra finds are up to 65 percent off right now. 

The popular towels have received more than 8,600 five-star ratings and are an Amazon best-seller in both the hand towel and bath towel categories. Shoppers say they are “super absorbent towels” that are “thick and luxurious.” One shopper even noted how they are the “perfect hotel quality for at home.” 

Another shopper wrote, “Perfect size, thickness, and texture.” One final shopper wrote, “If you love soft, plush towels that feel wonderful on your skin, look no further!” 

Grab the Hammam Linen Bath Towel Set while it’s on double discount for $36 at Amazon, or continue scrolling through to find even more bath towels on sale. 

More Bath Towel Early Prime Day Deals

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set

Amazon PD American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com

Lane Linen Bath Towel Sheets

Amazon PD CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION Bath Towels for Bathroom

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $55); amazon.com

Chateau Home Collection Bath Towel Set

Amazon PD LANE LINEN White Bath Sheets Set-Bath Towels Extra Large

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $60); amazon.com

Utopia Towels Luxury Bath Towel Set

Amazon PD Utopia Towels 8-Piece Luxury Towel Set Black

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $32); amazon.com

Cotton Paradise Turkish Towel Set

Amazon Prime Day Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com.

