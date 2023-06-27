Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Save up to 55 percent on this popular find. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten When you step out of a cool shower on a hot day, the last thing you want to wrap yourself in is a dingy and overused bath towel. Now that summer is here and your shower is working overtime, it may be time to upgrade your bathroom closet towel collection. Get ready to throw out those old rags for good, because this best-selling cotton bath towel set is on sale with an additional coupon available ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The Hammam Linen Towel Set is up to 55 percent off at Amazon right now. The set comes with four turkish bath towels that are made from 100 percent cotton and help provide you with a quick-drying post-bath or shower experience thanks to its highly absorbent material. Its luxurious appearance also helps elevate your main bath or guest bathroom. One shopper wrote “they’re so soft and beautiful. They light up the whole bathroom!” Amazon To buy: $36 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com. Not only are the lightweight towels gentle on skin, but they’re plush yet breathable for the warmer months. The terry-cloth-like material has a versatile design that can be used at home, the pool, or even the gym, too. And if you have an upcoming vacation, the 20- by 54-inch towel is large enough for you to take to the beach. Anyway you choose to use them, the towels are sure to make you happy with its “spa luxury and quality.” Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day In order to prevent early wear and tear, the lightweight bath towels are made with double stitched ends to keep the towels edges secure. The towels are easy to clean and can be machine washed and dried, so you can simply add them to your next laundry load. The turkish bath towels come in four different sizes and 15 different colors to best match your bathroom aesthetic. You can also shop the entire collection at Hamman Linen and shop washcloth sets, hand towels, and extra large bath sheets to match the bath towels. And psst, now is the time to add them to your cart because these extra finds are up to 65 percent off right now. The popular towels have received more than 8,600 five-star ratings and are an Amazon best-seller in both the hand towel and bath towel categories. Shoppers say they are “super absorbent towels” that are “thick and luxurious.” One shopper even noted how they are the “perfect hotel quality for at home.” Another shopper wrote, “Perfect size, thickness, and texture.” One final shopper wrote, “If you love soft, plush towels that feel wonderful on your skin, look no further!” Grab the Hammam Linen Bath Towel Set while it’s on double discount for $36 at Amazon, or continue scrolling through to find even more bath towels on sale. More Bath Towel Early Prime Day Deals American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set Amazon To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com. Lane Linen Bath Towel Sheets Amazon To buy: $35 (was $55); amazon.com. Chateau Home Collection Bath Towel Set Amazon To buy: $35 (was $60); amazon.com. Utopia Towels Luxury Bath Towel Set Amazon To buy: $24 (was $32); amazon.com. Cotton Paradise Turkish Towel Set Amazon To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products My Partner’s a Hot Sleeper and I’m Always Freezing, but Quince’s Airy Gauze Bedding Works for Both of Us I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver Shoppers in Their 80s Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner