Home Decorating Decorating Tips and Techniques These 15 Designer-Approved Pieces Are Officially the Most Stylish Hallway Decor Items at Amazon Right Now Furniture, wall decor, and more starting at just $7. By Amanda Oliver Published on February 11, 2023 05:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Many of us spend hours designing a Pinterest-worthy living room, kitchen and bedroom. But what about the hallway? Halls often get overlooked, however, a few artfully-arranged pieces can instantly elevate the space. And these designer-approved picks will get you there. “When it comes to the hallway, make sure your space is balanced, and everything within it complements each other,” Kerry Whippee, founder and creative director of Baltimore-based interior design firm Shamrock Hill Design, tells Real Simple. To help you pretty up passageways, Kerry shared some of her favorite hallway decor ideas, including one important small-space tip: “Use your wall to add personality as well as function with hooks, mirrors, brightly colored paint, and more,” she said. Below are 15 of the best hallway furniture and decorations you can find right now in Amazon’s home decor section—starting at just $7. Some of our top picks include a trendy circle wall mirror, a plush medallion runner rug, and a chic bench that doubles as shoe storage. Hallway Decor and Furniture at Amazon Fanyushow Metal Frame Circle Mirror, $38 with coupon (was $48) NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Runner Rug, $41 (was $54) Linea di Liara Effimero Modern Wall Sconce, $60 with coupon (was $70) Wenmer Geometric Hexagon Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $7 (was $10) Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table with Shelf, $77 (was $120) Mkono Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand, $25 (was $29) Wocred Square Accent Mirrors, $27 with coupon (was $40) Vasagle Shoe Bench, $59 (was $64) Love-Kankei Floating Shelves, $18 (was $29) Q&S Boho Wood Beaded Ceiling Light Fixture, $47 with coupon (was $59) Amazon Fanyushow Metal Frame Circle Mirror Search “hall decor” on Pinterest, and there’s a good chance you’ll find circle mirrors everywhere. Whether you hang one over a console table or as part of a gallery wall, mirrors are very popular because they can reflect light throughout your hall to brighten it up. This 20-inch one comes with a black or gold frame and includes everything you need to hang it. Kerry likes that it provides a focal point in the space. To buy: $38 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com. Amazon NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Runner Rug A rug warms up any area—your hallway included. “Choose a runner that’s long enough to cover most of the hallway,” Kerry recommends. “It creates a beautiful line to take your eye from beginning to end.” Available in a range of sizes and colors, this runner has a pile height that’s plush enough to be soft underfoot yet short enough for hallway doors to glide over. Nearly 20,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far. To buy: $41 (was $54); amazon.com. Amazon Linea di Liara Effimero Modern Wall Sconce You know you need lighting in the hallway, but you also know a floor lamp takes up too much precious floor space. Enter these space-saving mounted wall sconces, which come in matte black, brushed nickel, chrome, or satin brass. Not only do they look chic and modern, they’re also easy to install and compatible with almost any bulb. To buy: $60 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon Wenmer Geometric Hexagon Peel and Stick Wallpaper With a trendy geometric pattern and an easy-to-apply (and remove) peel and stick backing, this isn’t your grandmother’s floral wallpaper. This modern option comes in five sizes and colors. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can wipe the wallpaper down with a damp cloth if it gets dirty or dusty. It’s a great way to add a fun and temporary update to your hall, per Kerry. “Color is everywhere right now and I am absolutely loving it,” she explains. “Designers are not scared of using funky wallpaper and mixing and matching patterns in a space.” To buy: $7 (was $10); amazon.com. Amazon Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table with Shelf Tall and narrow, this console table is just what you need to add some storage and display space without cluttering up the hall, according to Kerry, who personally recommended this piece. Available in colors from crisp white to seafoam blue, it can blend in with any decor style. To buy: $77 (was $120); amazon.com. Amazon Mkono Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand A little greenery will go a long way to liven up your hallway. Don’t worry if you can’t keep a monstera alive if your life depended on it—this mid-century modern planter works for real and faux plants alike. It’s handcrafted from natural beech wood and comes with floor pads to protect your hardwoods. To buy: $25 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon Wocred Square Accent Mirrors Fun fact: Mirrors can make any room feel bigger, no matter how narrow or small. These versatile wall mirrors feature a sophisticated carved overlay and can be hung either vertically or horizontally. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “They are perfect for that extra ‘something’ that was needed for the walls. I would buy [them] again!” To buy: $27 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon Vasagle Shoe Bench The best space-saving furniture pulls double duty, meaning it serves multiple functions. Take this bench, for instance. It’s a place to sit and put on your boots, sure, but it’s also a place to store said boots out of the way, thanks to the three metal shoe storage racks underneath. To buy: $59 (was $64); amazon.com. Amazon Love-Kankei Floating Shelves No room for a table? No problem. With a set of floating shelves like these, you can display your favorite family photos, a Capri Blue volcano candle, pretty planters, or any other decor you desire. More than 41,300 people have given the wood and metal shelves a five-star rating, with many praising their durability and ease of installation. To buy: $18 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon Q&S Boho Wood Beaded Ceiling Light Fixture Yes, you can put a chandelier in the hallway and no, it’s not as expensive as you might think. In fact, you can snag this one for under $50 on Amazon right now. The natural wood beads give it a laid back Bohemian vibe while the exposed bulbs add a hint of farmhouse chic. To buy: $47 with coupon (was $59); amazon.com. Amazon Home Dynamix Sakarya Traditional Medallion Border Rug As trendy as it is timeless, this colorful runner features a bold medallion print in a rainbow of hues. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a big hit among homeowners. “A new apartment I moved into had a long hallway of white tile leading into the bathroom. That white tile was just sort of bleak. This accent rug added a perfect touch,” one reviewer wrote. To buy: $24 (was $25) amazon.com. Amazon Rolanstar Wall Mounted Shelf with Hooks Hooks in the hallway aren’t groundbreaking. But this shelf, however, is for more than just hanging up your coats and reusable grocery bags. It offers cubbies with roomy metal baskets that you can use for dumping your wallet and keys, rain gear, or hats and gloves, which is especially perfect if you don’t have a hall closet or mudroom. To buy: $56 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon Frametory Black Gallery Wall Frame Set A hallway that looks straight out of an interior design magazine is great but there’s something about a little pop of personality that makes a space feel more like home. That’s the beauty of hanging pictures of family, friends, or fur babies on the wall. This picture frame set comes as a set of 10, but is available in multiple sizes to create a stunning gallery wall in minutes. To buy: $36; amazon.com. Amazon ChooChoo Oxford Console Table with Drawers The beauty of a hall table with drawers is that you can disguise some of the mess that comes with everyday life aka you have a hidden spot to toss your keys, random receipts, and lip balms when you get home after work. This one, which comes in three colors, has two spacious drawers at the top and a shelf on the bottom for additional storage. To buy: $130; amazon.com. Amazon Mkono Galvanized Metal Wall Planter These galvanized metal planters will add a subtle rustic accent to your hall, whether you fill them with vibrant succulents or earth-toned pampas grasses. While you can hang them on the wall with the included hardware, you can also set them on a table or shelf. The antique-looking tins have more than 2,600 five-star reviews. To buy: $19; amazon.com. 