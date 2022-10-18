Shopping Half Baked Harvest Just Launched Your New Favorite Fall Candle Pumpkin spice just got an upgrade. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 03:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Snif Beloved food blogger Tieghan Gerard, creator of Half Baked Harvest, is well-known for developing cozy autumnal recipes. Indulgent picks include cobblers, pies, soups, and other fall staples. After baking her maple pumpkin bars, all I want to do is bury myself in a throw blanket and relish the dimming evenings. So the Colorado-based chef’s announcement of a limited-edition candle collaboration with genderless direct-to-consumer fragrance brand Snif feels like a natural next step this season. Launched on October 13, the Snif x Half Baked Harvest pairing is a fall-themed scent crafted just in time for holiday entertaining: Gerard’s Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash. Snif To buy: $44; snif.co. While I love pumpkin spice as much as the next person, the Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash scent prioritizes a more elevated combination meant to be sweet, spicy, and musky—yum! Top notes include whisky accord, cardamom and brûléed orange. No need to choose between your favorite fall scents; cinnamon stick and salted maple are also included. Finishing out the candle is a delicious blend of velvet musks, roasted chocolate, patchouli, Peru balsam and Orcanox. In true Half Baked Harvest fashion, Gerard recommends some food and drink pairings to add to the atmosphere. “I recommend baking up some cinnamon crunch knots to go along with it; oh so cozy. Or, if you’re like me and saving it for a Sunday night slow burn, a cider margarita is super cozy, too.” The soy and vegetable wax candle comes in a 50oz option (already sold out!) and a friendly 8.5oz. Fear not—even the 8.5oz burns for 50+ hours. Each of Snif’s candles are non-toxic, paraffin-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. As a bonus, the brand uses 100 percent cotton fiber wicks that burn cleanly the entire time. As Gerard says, Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash is "the perfect candle to burn by a crackling fire on a chilly night." As I say, it smells good enough to eat—but I’ll settle for some actual pumpkin pie while it burns. Head to Snif to shop this decadent candle now. You might need to stock up on several; it’s going quickly, and you’ll want to light it all season long. More Must-Shop Deals Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day This Space- and Time-Saving Kitchen Tool Is Loved by Pro Chefs and Home Cooks Alike Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale May Be Over, but Here Are 30 Deals You Can Still Shop Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit