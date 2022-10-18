Beloved food blogger Tieghan Gerard, creator of Half Baked Harvest, is well-known for developing cozy autumnal recipes. Indulgent picks include cobblers, pies, soups, and other fall staples. After baking her maple pumpkin bars, all I want to do is bury myself in a throw blanket and relish the dimming evenings.

So the Colorado-based chef’s announcement of a limited-edition candle collaboration with genderless direct-to-consumer fragrance brand Snif feels like a natural next step this season. Launched on October 13, the Snif x Half Baked Harvest pairing is a fall-themed scent crafted just in time for holiday entertaining: Gerard’s Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash.

Snif

To buy: $44; snif.co.

While I love pumpkin spice as much as the next person, the Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash scent prioritizes a more elevated combination meant to be sweet, spicy, and musky—yum! Top notes include whisky accord, cardamom and brûléed orange. No need to choose between your favorite fall scents; cinnamon stick and salted maple are also included. Finishing out the candle is a delicious blend of velvet musks, roasted chocolate, patchouli, Peru balsam and Orcanox.

In true Half Baked Harvest fashion, Gerard recommends some food and drink pairings to add to the atmosphere. “I recommend baking up some cinnamon crunch knots to go along with it; oh so cozy. Or, if you’re like me and saving it for a Sunday night slow burn, a cider margarita is super cozy, too.”

The soy and vegetable wax candle comes in a 50oz option (already sold out!) and a friendly 8.5oz. Fear not—even the 8.5oz burns for 50+ hours. Each of Snif’s candles are non-toxic, paraffin-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. As a bonus, the brand uses 100 percent cotton fiber wicks that burn cleanly the entire time.

As Gerard says, Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash is "the perfect candle to burn by a crackling fire on a chilly night." As I say, it smells good enough to eat—but I’ll settle for some actual pumpkin pie while it burns.

Head to Snif to shop this decadent candle now. You might need to stock up on several; it’s going quickly, and you’ll want to light it all season long.

More Must-Shop Deals