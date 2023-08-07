You Can Win a Stay at Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito Guesthouse on Airbnb

Log on to Airbnb on August 15 for your chance at a one-night stay.

Published on August 7, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow is known for Oscar-winning performances and humanitarian work, as well as her wellness and lifestyle brand, goop, that continues to make headlines.

If you’ve ever wanted to slip into the posh shoes of Paltrow herself, you now have a chance to indulge in a goop-inspired stay courtesy of the actress. Starting on Tuesday, August 15 at 10 a.m. PST, Airbnb is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to stay on Paltrow’s sprawling $5 million Montecito property. The stay is good for up to two guests on Saturday, September 9.

The announcement was made last week via the star’s Instagram page, where she gave a tour of the location—her guesthouse and surrounding property. According to the listing, Paltrow will greet guests upon arrival and ensure they have everything they need for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay—including goop-inspired meals and snacks and a bathroom stocked with goop products.

Guests can expect a goop-style retreat, including guided transcendental meditation sessions, a relaxing spa day featuring goop Beauty essentials, and tons of products to take home. As if that wasn’t enough, you can sit down to a “fantastic, cozy dinner” with Paltrow and her TV writer husband, Brad Falchuk, in a private wine room on the property.

If you miss your chance to stay at Paltrow’s guesthouse, it isn’t the only celebrity home you can rent on Airbnb. But these will cost you. You can rent a Palm Springs retreat once owned by Bing Crosby for around $900 per night. For aspiring writers and history buffs, this Montgomery, Alabama apartment once belonged to The Great Gatsby author Scott F. Fitzgerald, and you can stay for $124 per night. And cooking enthusiasts can rent a French cottage built on the homestead of Julia Child for $933 a night.

