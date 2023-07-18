Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Dedicated shoppers know that the reputation of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale precedes itself. Known as the go-to sale for massive markdowns on influencer-friendly fashion finds and must-have beauty trends, it’s where serious shoppers snag brand-name items for less and holiday shop ahead of time. But it’s not the 25 percent off Free People dresses, or even the deals on cosmetic brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Clinique that have our attention. Right now, we’ve got our eye on the sale’s home category, where things are looking pretty chic and pretty cheap, too. In fact, prices like these make it the perfect time to give the guest bedroom a “quiet luxury” makeover.

The aesthetic being a subtle nod to “old money,” not all of us can afford such a trend—even on a good day. But while poking around Nordstrom’s home section, we found brand names like Barefoot Dreams, Diptyque, and Jo Malone on sale, with prices starting at $45. That means even those of us without a family business a la Succession can reap the benefits of the “quiet luxury” trend, and the first room in the house we’re starting with? The guest bedroom.

Guests will feel like they’re staying in a five-star hotel once it’s outfitted with decor, bedding, curtains, and more from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop now for up to 25 percent off, but remember to act fast—prices go up again on August 7, and items are likely to sell out.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Petals Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

The buttery-soft feel of a Barefoot Dreams blanket is the epitome of luxury, and with a throw as cozy as this one, no guest is going to want to “check out” anytime soon. The brush-stroked petal pattern even adds another dimension to the already stunning blanket brand that shoppers and influencers alike obsess over.

Chf Industries Chenille Comforter and Shams Set

Nordstrom

Having a fluffy guest bed is a must! A vintage-inspired chenille comforter does just the trick, providing a dreamy, soft nest for guests to curl up in every night. Made of Oeko-Tex certified cotton that’s as plush as it gets, it comes with two shams (20 by 26-inches for queen and 20 by 36-inch shams for king comforters).

Peri Home Sanctuary Set Lined Linen Curtain Panels

Nordstrom

The easiest hack for making a guest bedroom look and feel like a hotel room is to outfit it with expensive-looking curtains. They should be hung high over the window, just kiss the floor, and be light-filtering enough to create a gauzy, muted ambiance. Measuring 50 by 84 inches each, this set comes with two panels made from 100 percent linen that’s Oeko-Tex certified.

Bey-Berk 90-Minute Hourglass Sand Timer

Nordstrom

No one may inhibit the guest bedroom on the daily, but who says you can’t stage it like it’s a real lived-in space? The Bey-Berk 90-Minute Hourglass Sand Timer is best used when it’s just for looks, so using it to style the guest space is a genius hack. It’s chic, aesthetically pleasing, and it’s just plain fun.

Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser Set

Nordstrom

Pop the small-but-mighty Pura diffuser in either the bedroom itself or the guest bath where it can work its Capri Blue-scented magic. A classic fragrance that, with the help of the app-controlled Pura device, can be turned on through your phone, “Volcano” is an ideal blend of both citrusy and sugar notes that makes a room feel as expensive as it does fresh. Basically, if you want your guest bed to smell like an Anthropologie store, this is the secret.

Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Sheet Set

Nordstrom

Whether you have a full- or queen-size bed in your guest suite, this 400-thread count sheet set from Nordstrom is the key to sleeping in luxury. Each set includes two 21 by 32-inch standard pillowcases and the 100 percent cotton sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Also Oeko-Tex certified Standard 100, you and your guests can rest assured knowing their bed is made free of any harmful substances or toxins.

DKNY Six-Piece Bath Towel Set

Nordstrom

Gracious hosts know to leave bath towels out, and this six-piece set makes it easy. Available in gray, white, or linen, it comes with two 28 by 54-inch bath towels, two hand towels, and one square washcloth, all made from 100 percent cotton in Portugal. Soft as a cloud, each towel is also conveniently machine-washable, but won’t lose its plushiness with each wash.

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Nordstrom

Sleeping on silk is highly recommended for those that value skincare and haircare, but it also provides a luxurious sleep experience for your guests. Ditch the cotton and polyester in favor of hypoallergenic silk, and your guests will wake up so refreshed and glowing, they might just pick up a pillowcase for when they get home, too.

Diptyque Four-Piece Candle Gift Set

Nordstrom

It’s not like Diptyque candles are cheap, so if you never light this four-pack, we won’t blame you (and your guests shouldn’t either). The brand recognition is “quiet luxury” enough for our taste, plus the classic black-and-white packaging feels as classic as it does European. Each iconic candle is made in France with a paraffin wax blend. The gift set includes four full-size candles at 2.4-ounces each: Roses, Figuier (Fig), Mimosa, and Baies (Berries).

Casper Hybrid Pillows

Nordstrom

You can’t give off a quiet luxury vibe without marshmallowy-soft pillows that guarantee a good night’s sleep. With adequate neck support and plush, knitted comfort that comes from the triple layer of hybrid foam within, this set of Casper pillows might as well have come straight from the hotel laundry room.

Jo Malone London Diffuser Duo

Nordstrom

Keep the guest bedroom smelling fresh with the light and airy scents of lime, basil, and mandarin by diffusing Jo Malone London. Diffusing and masking any questionable travel smells like a lack of deodorant or empty-room mustiness, this diffuser duo offers a hotel-caliber scent story. Plus, you’re getting two diffusers total!

