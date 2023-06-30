It seems like everything is getting more expensive these days. Whether it's at the gas pump, that pair of leggings you just had to have, or dinner out—inflation impacts every purchase we make. So if that $40 bag of groceries suddenly feels a little steeper, your instincts are correct.

Fortunately, there’s some good news on the grocery front. Prices of some foods are actually decreasing. Here’s what is becoming less expensive in summer 2023, as well as what you need to know about the current state of food pricing.

Egg Prices Finally Crack

Whether they’re in your morning omelet or your afternoon cookie, it’s hard to avoid eating eggs. Egg prices were at an all-time high earlier in 2023 due to an egg shortage caused by a combination of avian influenza and the rising costs of bird feed, packaging, and fuel. In January, consumers noticed shelves at the supermarket were bare and prices were exceptionally high.

However, we have some eggcellent news for you. According to the Consumer Price Index, the prices of eggs decreased 13.8 percent between April and May 2023. A report from The White House stated that between January and April 2023, egg prices fell a cumulative 18 percent. This impacts the prices of groceries in general becasue so many different types of food and food products contain eggs.

It's the Right Time to Make Bacon

While not an essential food like eggs, bacon is a true American breakfast staple. The cost of bacon and foods containing it also went down slightly (1.3 percent) between April and May 2023. While this isn't a major dip, it’s still better than the price of ham, which increased 1.6 percent during the same time period.

Fish Prices Are Headed Downstream

Fish and seafood are rarely inexpensive items. Sometimes making fish or seafood at home can be almost as expensive as going to a restaurant these days. Fortunately, prices are finally decreasing in this category. Between the months of April and May of this year, the cost of fish and seafood went down 1.6 percent. While this might not be a big enough difference for many households, at least prices are headed in the right direction.

If you’re still craving fish and seafood and want to save a few cents—go the frozen route because prices in that category decreased by 2.2 percent.

Milk and Dairy May Become Slightly Less Expensive

Like eggs, milk is in lots of different products. So when the cost of milk increases, so do the prices for dairy products including yogurt, ice cream, and some baked goods. Fortunately, the cost of dairy and related products decreased by 1.1 percent between April and May. Milk prices went down just slightly at 0.6 percent. Fresh whole milk was down 1 percent, while other types of milk saw a dip at just 0.5 percent.