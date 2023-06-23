Shop Grill Pans, Tools, Meat Shredders, and More to Have the Perfect Cookout This Summer—Starting at $9

Summer officially marks grilling season, so it’s essential to have all the cooking supplies you need to create the perfect, delicious feast. Head over to Amazon to stock up your kitchen with everything from pulled pork claws to grill presses. You’ll find deals up to 54 percent off ahead of Prime Day, and prices start at just $9.

Amazon has discounts on kitchenware brands like Lodge, Cuisinart, and ThermoPro right now. Shop pre-seasoned skillets, sauce and basting brush sets, heat-resistant gloves, and all the other tools you’ll need to be a grillmaster. You can even score LED grill lights for over 50 percent off to help you cook at night.

Find even more grilling supplies below before they jump back to full price.

Grilling Supplies Deals to Shop Before Prime Day

This 30-piece set of grill tools comes with everything you’ll need, including a spatula, meat fork, cleaning brush, thermometer, basting brush, skewers, and more. The kit even has salt and pepper shakers to ensure your food is always seasoned. The tools are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and can be stored in the included portable bag, which makes it easy to tote your supplies to picnics or on vacation.

The ThermoPro digital meat thermometer is Amazon’s best-selling thermometer with more than 95,400 five-star ratings. With a 3.9-inch stainless steel probe, the device provides an accurate temperature reading (within 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) within just three to five seconds. The foldable design saves storage space in your drawer, and the LCD backlit screen clearly displays its reading.

Cook vegetables, shrimp, and more on the grill with this carbon steel pan. It’s pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil, and it features a grid design that keeps food from falling through the grates while still letting the heat and smoky grill flavor come through. The two side handles allow you to easily grab the 13- by 12-inch pan to transfer it off the grill without dropping it.

Avoid any contamination from raw food with this set of two shatter-resistant melamine trays. Included are one red and one black tray that make it easy to differentiate between raw and cooked meats and fish. They’re dishwasher safe and nest together when not in use. And the trays don’t get hot to the touch even when you move food directly from the grill. The best-selling trays have earned more than 4,700 perfect ratings from Amazon customers.

Shop more grilling supplies below starting at just $9 at Amazon.

