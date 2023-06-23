Shop Grill Pans, Tools, Meat Shredders, and More to Have the Perfect Cookout This Summer—Starting at $9

Find all the supplies you need to be a grill pro—on sale.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Grilling supplies Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Summer officially marks grilling season, so it’s essential to have all the cooking supplies you need to create the perfect, delicious feast. Head over to Amazon to stock up your kitchen with everything from pulled pork claws to grill presses. You’ll find deals up to 54 percent off ahead of Prime Day, and prices start at just $9.

Amazon has discounts on kitchenware brands like Lodge, Cuisinart, and ThermoPro right now. Shop pre-seasoned skillets, sauce and basting brush sets, heat-resistant gloves, and all the other tools you’ll need to be a grillmaster. You can even score LED grill lights for over 50 percent off to help you cook at night. 

Find even more grilling supplies below before they jump back to full price. 

Grilling Supplies Deals to Shop Before Prime Day

Amazon PD Grilljoy 30PCS BBQ Grill Tools Set

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $24); amazon.com


This 30-piece set of grill tools comes with everything you’ll need, including a spatula, meat fork, cleaning brush, thermometer, basting brush, skewers, and more. The kit even has salt and pepper shakers to ensure your food is always seasoned. The tools are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and can be stored in the included portable bag, which makes it easy to tote your supplies to picnics or on vacation. 

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com

The ThermoPro digital meat thermometer is Amazon’s best-selling thermometer with more than 95,400 five-star ratings. With a 3.9-inch stainless steel probe, the device provides an accurate temperature reading (within 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) within just three to five seconds. The foldable design saves storage space in your drawer, and the LCD backlit screen clearly displays its reading.

Amazon PD Lodge CRSGP12 Carbon Steel Grilling Pan Pre-Seasoned

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $75); amazon.com

Cook vegetables, shrimp, and more on the grill with this carbon steel pan. It’s pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil, and it features a grid design that keeps food from falling through the grates while still letting the heat and smoky grill flavor come through. The two side handles allow you to easily grab the 13- by 12-inch pan to transfer it off the grill without dropping it. 

Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays Tout

Amazon


[Product image]Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays

To buy: $22 (was $33); amazon.com.

Avoid any contamination from raw food with this set of two shatter-resistant melamine trays. Included are one red and one black tray that make it easy to differentiate between raw and cooked meats and fish. They’re dishwasher safe and nest together when not in use. And the trays don’t get hot to the touch even when you move food directly from the grill. The best-selling trays have earned more than 4,700 perfect ratings from Amazon customers. 

Shop more grilling supplies below starting at just $9 at Amazon.

Amazon PD Cuisinart CBP-116 Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Arres Pulled Pork Claws & Meat Shredder

Amazon

To buy: $9 with coupon (was $11); amazon.com.

Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $44); amazon.com.

Amazon Cuisinart CGPR-221 Cast Iron Grill Press (Wood Handle)

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

Cuisinart Three-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $34); amazon.com.

GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper,18 Inch BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush Kit

Amazon

To buy: $18 was coupon (was $30); amazon.com

Amazon PD BBQ Grill Light Grilling Accessories for Outdoor

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Renook Grill Mat Set of 6

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $13); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day RAPICCA BBQ Gloves 932â Heat Resistant

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Huge Swimsuit Sale Tout
Target's Huge Swimsuit Sale Is on Now—and It's Full of 'Comfortable' and 'Flattering' Styles Starting at Just $9
Spanx Under Statements Thong
I Tried Spanx's Best-Selling Thong, and It's the Most Comfortable One I've Ever Worn
Under $20 Travel Accessories
20 Genius Travel Accessories That Make Packing a Breeze—All Under $20
Related Articles
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Outdoor furniture cover and outdoor furniture set
The 21 Best Outdoor Furniture Covers of 2023
Amazon Deep Cleaning Gadgets Tout
If You’re Cleaning Your Home Without These 15 Clever Gadgets, You’re Probably Not Cleaning Deep Enough
Target Father's Day Roundup Tout
Target’s Father’s Day Section Has Hundreds of Gifts for All Kinds of Dads, and Prices Start at Just $8
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
RS HGTV-Approved Home Decor Tout
These 17 HGTV Home Designer-Approved Amazon Decor Finds Will Make Your House Look Professionally Decorated
How to barbecue
Summer's Almost Here—Do You Know How to Use Your Charcoal Grill?
Metal spatula against a white background
19 Essential Grilling Tools for a Successful Barbecue
Best Charcoal Grills
The 10 Best Charcoal Grills of 2023
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 9 Best Fire Pits of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
The Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill on a wavy blue background.
The 7 Best Grills of 2023
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Open gas grill with shish kabobs and sausages cooking on it
How to Clean a Grill With Household Items
Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets
The 5 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Spatulas of 2023
The 10 Best Spatulas of 2023 for Every Recipe