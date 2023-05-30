Food Kitchen Tools & Products Shoppers Love This Oversized Cutting Board That Saves Space and Serves as an ‘Amazing Charcuterie Dish’ The cutting board makes prep easy. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 04:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez The best cutting boards do it all: they save space, cut down on dishes, and serve food to guests. Whether you’re chopping fresh ingredients for dinner or serving up a dazzling charcuterie tray, one board that can do it all is a kitchen essential. Enter: The Greener Chef Store Bamboo Extra-Large Cutting Board that is both functional and stylish for everyday dinners and seasonal hosting. While cutting boards and charcuterie boards are typically seen as two different things, the latter of which you would never dare take a chef knife to, but this oversized board is the exception. The 100 percent bamboo board is gentle on knives and durable enough for meal prep. Amazon To buy: $90; amazon.com. At 2.5 feet long, the board is no joke and can serve a hungry crowd with a plethora of meats, cheeses, and crackers. It also makes chopping for a meal a breeze because you don’t have to pull out multiple cutting boards. The thoughtful design helps make the massive board easy to maneuver with hand grips, juice groves, and a 4-ounce pour spot that collects juices. The heavy-duty cutting board is 11 pounds, ensuring it lasts in your kitchen for years. The 30- by 20-inch board also frees up much-needed counter space. While that might seem counterintuitive to say that a bigger piece of kitchen equipment saves space, it does because it fits comfortably over most stovetops and kitchen sinks. One customer purchased the board to house on their stovetop to extend their counter space. Not only does it “cover the stove perfectly,” they “store light items on it, so it’s easy to pick up and move.” These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30 On holidays or special occasions, this is the board you want to carve a feast As a five-star reviewer put it: “It's large enough to prepare briskets, and it is an amazing charcuterie board.” Free up space and cut down on dirty dishes with the multipurpose Greener Chef Store Bamboo Extra-Large Cutting Board you can shop at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More This Clever, Shopper-Loved Hair Care Line Helps Protect Hair From Metal Particles in Hard Water I’m Officially a Shorts Convert Thanks to This Ultra-Comfortable Pair, and They’re 50% Off for Memorial Day