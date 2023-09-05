We’re Already Obsessed With Great Jones’ Latest Limited Edition Dutch Babies Launch

Fan-favorite kitchen brand Great Jones just launched a new limited edition collection, and we’re already obsessed. The new mini Dutch ovens (or Dutch Babies, as the brand calls them) are called The Glossies, and as the name implies, they’re the brand’s first to have a glossy finish rather than matte. Previous collections have sold out quickly—within just hours—so be sure to hurry and grab yours before they’re gone.

The retro-inspired cookware comes in three gorgeous new fall-ready colors: Plum (purple), Gorgonzola (blue), and Butternut (orange). The round Dutch Babies have a capacity of 3.5 quarts, which is perfect for whipping up side dishes like mashed potatoes or for cooking smaller meal portions for one or two people. Plus, you can easily nest the compact dish (9 inches wide and 6 inches tall) inside the larger Dutchess version to save storage space.

Great Jones

Great Jones is known for its retro cast iron, ceramic, and stainless steel products that are stylish and sturdy, and the new Dutch Babies are no different. They’re made of cast iron with a shiny enameled finish that’s safe to use on all stovetops, including induction. You can even place your Dutch Baby in the oven in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. (Note: The brand recommends wiping down the outside of the dishes before using them in the oven to prevent staining.)

Great Jones

Great Jones recommends cooking with wooden or silicone utensils and cleaning with a nonabrasive sponge or soft cloth to avoid scratches. Though the Dutch Babies are dishwasher safe, the brand recommends hand-washing to keep them looking good as new. But if you’re in a hurry, simply place your Dutch Baby in the dishwasher for a no-fuss cleanup, and remember to hand-dry it when it comes out, too.

Great Jones

Not only are the dishes handy for cooking, but they also look beautiful on your table when serving or displayed on the counter. Anyone would appreciate a lovely Glossy Dutch Baby as a housewarming present. And while it may seem early to start thinking about the holidays, you'll definitely want to keep the ovens in mind for gifting people who love to cook, too.

Snag a limited edition Glossy Dutch Baby for yourself before they inevitably sell out. You can pick one up at Great Jones for $120.