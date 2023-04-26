This Popular Kitchen Brand Just Dropped New Instagram-Worthy Cookware in a Surprising Collab

It’s nearly impossible not to have a crush on the stunning, back-to-our-roots natural power of L.A. based farm Flamingo Estate, a brand as Instagram famous for its decadent “slow living” philosophies as its curated, organic food and wellness products. The popular, elegant orchard surprised us—and delighted us—even more when it dropped its latest launch: a collaboration by kitchen cookware favorite Great Jones and Flamingo Estate on some limited edition, made-to-order Dutch ovens boasting the best of both brands.

We love Great Jones for its bright, vivid colors across basic (and effective) cookware and bakeware items like bread pans, cookie sheets, frying pans, and yes, Dutch ovens. Available in nonstick ceramic and stainless steel, each of the brand’s products are sturdy, attractive, scratch-resistant, and even dishwasher-friendly (although Great Jones recommends handwashing for ultimate longevity.) The partnership with Flamingo Estate makes intuitive sense; both brands have a firm grasp on specific aesthetics made to spark joy in the kitchen and allow those from the casual cooker to the gourmet chef to relish the process of connecting with—and over—food.

Start with the Dutch Baby x Flamingo Estate, one of two pieces in the limited edition made-to-order collection. This striking yellow Dutch oven features a hand-printed design featuring ripe tomatoes. It’s a round, 3.5-quart cast-iron design ideal for cooking for two people, making it a prime choice for couples, roommates, etc,.

This chic piece even nests directly within The Dutchess x Flamingo Estate, crafted to optimize kitchen storage and reduce the headache of finding yet another spot to accommodate a new piece, making it more than just a collectible collecting dust. Now, the collection is inspired by al fresco dinner parties, and if you’re a fan of hosting, this size—similarly adorned with garden tomatoes, although in a dusty pink Taffy colorway—may be more your speed. Better yet, the 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is made to go from stove to oven to table centerpiece as your needs change. Both pieces are safe on any stovetop, including induction.

Between the playful motifs and statement colors, these gorgeous one-of-a-kind Dutch ovens would make a phenomenal gift for Mother’s Day, housewarmings, weddings, and more. Be sure to order by May 7 if you plan on gifting it for the former for arrival by the holiday. Although each item from the Great Jones and Flamingo Estate collection is made to order just for you, Great Jones offers free shipping for both as well as a friendly 60-day trial for you or your giftee.

Limited quantities are available, so you’ll want to act fast before this Instagram-ready collaboration sells out. Head to Great Jones to shop the Dutch Baby x Flamingo Estate and The Dutchess x Flamingo Estate, and be prepared to be showered with compliments at every dinner party, date, or gathering you host for the rest of forever.

