This Gravity Weighted Eye Mask Is the $30 Solution I Found to Getting Peaceful, Undisturbed Sleep

It blocks out all the light, so you can sleep better, longer.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gravity Blanket Weighted Sleep Mask Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Hi, I’m Sanah, and I’m a notoriously light sleeper. OK, so my light sleeping may not call for a group intervention, but it’s pretty darn bad. And my number one arch nemesis? Light. I’ve tried sleeping with my face in the pillow, pulling the covers over my head—but really, nothing made me feel comfortable enough to drift asleep. But one year ago, I discovered this weighted sleep mask that truly changed everything, and it’s an essential part of my bedtime routine. 

You may know Gravity Blankets for their weighted throws, which are great for relaxing under and calming stress. You can thank its comfortably heavy design for providing that deep pressure stimulation, which leaves you feeling comforted and at ease, according to the Sleep Foundation. Well, that same gentle pressure applies to the Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask, and it’s so amazing, I’ve used it for over a year.

Gravity Blanket Weighted Sleep Mask

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

The eye mask is designed with tiny glass beads inside that are easily dispersed throughout and provides a nice weight (about 1 pound) which I love. Once I put the mask on, it gently forces my eyes closed and blocks out all the light. And when I say all, I mean it’s complete darkness under there. It’s a nice change from other masks I’ve tried that let light peek through around the nose area.

And while the mask doesn’t have sectioned off squares for even distribution, like weighted blankets do, I find it easy to spread little beads with my fingers to position them on top of my eyes. That way, I can truly take in the light pressure that feels like a gentle hug—just for my eyes.

I’m also very impressed with the mask’s case, which is made with a soft fleece material. It feels nice on my skin, doesn’t rub, or chafe, and I love that it doesn’t soak up my skincare either. But when it’s time to wash, I can remove the exterior and toss it in the wash. 

The mask also comes with an adjustable velcro strap in the back, which lets me customize the size to fit my petite head. And get this: It does not fall off. That means I’m actually sleeping longer, even with my nightlights on, even when the sun rises—I am still fast asleep until my alarm goes off. Let me tell you, it’s a glorious feeling to wake up feeling refreshed.  

Anyone who has yet to find an eye mask that’s soothing and light-blocking needs to check out this Gravity weighted eye mask. It was the $30 solution to my restless problem, and I’m never going to sleep without it.  

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel
7,800+ Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Fleece Cardigan That Doubles as a Coat—and It’s on Sale
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
Replacing Uncomfortable Earring Genius Flat-Back Studs tout
I’m Replacing All of My Uncomfortable Earrings That Poke Me With These Genius Flat-Back Studs
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Tout
The Fleece-Lined Leggings With 18,600+ Perfect Ratings That Keep Shoppers Warm in Frigid Weather Are on Sale
Minimo Glow Lemon Cake Skin Brightening Face Scrub Tout
This Face Scrub Is My Hack for Fending Off Acne and Brightening My Complexion, and It's $23 Right Now
Work From Home Tout
I’m a Writer Who Works From Home, and These Are the 10 Products I Find Absolutely Essential
Shopping Writer and These Are All My Favorite Leggings tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Leggings I Can’t Stop Wearing
selena-gomez-mascara
Selena Gomez's Mascara Is the Best I've Ever Tried—and It's Only $20
V-Neck Jumpsuit in Melt
I Didn’t Think I Could Pull Off a Jumpsuit Until I Met This Flattering, Super-Soft Onesie
WonderSleep Dream Rite Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
This Memory Foam Pillow With Over 13,500 Five-Star Ratings Has a Customizable Feature for Your Best Sleep Yet
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Stop Wearing Uncomfortable Sports Bras: Amazon Shoppers Say This One Offers ‘Perfect Support’
Home Team January Favorites tout
From Moisturizers to Vacuums, These Are the 10 Products Our Shopping Editors Loved Most in January
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara Burgundy tout
My Ultimate Beauty Secret Is This $9 Colored Mascara That Makes My Eyes Pop
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
This Fitness Tracker Helped Me Nail the Balance Between Moving and Resting—and It’s Up to 46% Off
Westinghouse Electric Blanket Throw Size
This Fuzzy Electric Blanket Is My Secret to Staying Cozy in Freezing Temps, and It’s on Sale
The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2022
The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2023, According to Our Tests