Celebrate the Graduates in Your Life With These 14 Gifts That Start at Just $10 at Amazon

Find everything from air fryers to notepads.

Published on May 15, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Whether you’re shopping for high school, college, or graduate school grads, you don’t have to spend a fortune on gifts they’ll love. We found 14 gifts for every type of grad at Amazon, and prices start at just $10. On our list you’ll find useful items, such as notepads and drinking glasses, as well as fun presents, including jewelry and faux plants. 

One thing that a new graduate can’t live without is their phone, and they’ll be able to keep theirs fully charged at all times with this $32 Apple MagSafe charger. You can also snag the viral Stanley tumbler that’s constantly selling out starting at $31. We selected a bunch of other graduation gifts, including embroidered tote bags, dinnerware, and candles, that you can shop for $40 and under.

Amazon Graduation Gifts $40 and Under

ban.do Cute Basic Tool Kit

Amazon

To buy: $35; amazon.com

Grads moving into their first dorm or apartment may need some assistance putting together furniture and hanging up decor, and they can do it in style with this fun tool set. It includes a tape measure, claw hammer, and a dual-tip screwdriver with flat and Phillips heads, all in a printed zipper pouch. The tools are a useful starter set to help graduates set up their new home. 

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo

Amazon

To buy: From $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

Air fryers make cooking so easy, new graduates will actually make their own meals instead of dining out all the time. This one can air fry, bake, reheat, and roast—plus, the nonstick fry basket and tray are dishwasher-safe. Amazon shoppers have awarded the fryer more than 16,700 five-star ratings, with one reviewer saying, “Once you get this thing, you'll never use anything else to cook.”

Cabtick Sunrise Alarm Clock at Amazon

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

Adjusting from a school schedule to a work schedule can be tough, (and so can waking up for your first semester college classes) but this sunrise alarm clock can help anyone become a morning person. The clock gently wakes you up with soft light and 11 natural sound options, and there’s a sunset feature at night to help you wind down for bed. It also doubles as a white noise machine, Bluetooth speaker, and a radio.

Shop even more of our picks for affordable Amazon graduation gifts starting at just $10 below. 

Apple MagSafe Charger

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $39); amazon.com.

Friday Collective Wake-Up Call Candle

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $21); amazon.com

MaeMae Healing Stone Handmade Dainty Necklace

Amazon

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

To buy: From $31 (was $35); amazon.com

ban.do Clipboard Folio with Lined Notepad

Amazon

To buy: $19; amazon.com

TOPDesign Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $25); amazon.com

Gibson Home Amelia Court Porcelain Dinnerware set

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com

LuckyGreenery Artificial Succulents Set

Amazon

To buy: From $10; amazon.com

BRONAX Pillow Slides

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $36); amazon.com

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

Amazon

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw 4pcs Set

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com.

