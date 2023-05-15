Life Celebrate the Graduates in Your Life With These 14 Gifts That Start at Just $10 at Amazon Find everything from air fryers to notepads. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 15, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Whether you’re shopping for high school, college, or graduate school grads, you don’t have to spend a fortune on gifts they’ll love. We found 14 gifts for every type of grad at Amazon, and prices start at just $10. On our list you’ll find useful items, such as notepads and drinking glasses, as well as fun presents, including jewelry and faux plants. One thing that a new graduate can’t live without is their phone, and they’ll be able to keep theirs fully charged at all times with this $32 Apple MagSafe charger. You can also snag the viral Stanley tumbler that’s constantly selling out starting at $31. We selected a bunch of other graduation gifts, including embroidered tote bags, dinnerware, and candles, that you can shop for $40 and under. Amazon Graduation Gifts $40 and Under Ban.do I Can Fix That Tool Bag, $35 Apple MagSafe Charger, $31 (was $39) Friday Collective Wake-Up Call Candle, $12 (was $21) MaeMae Healing Success Stone, $39 Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30 Ounce Tumbler, from $31 (was $35) Ban.do The Future Starts Now Folio with Notepad, $19 TopDesign Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote Bag, $17 (was $25) Gibson Home Amelia Court Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $25 Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer, from $40 (was $60) LuckyGreenery Set of Three Mini Artificial Succulents, from $10 Bronax Pillow Slides, $24 (was $36) Body Restore Calm Lavender Shower Steamers, $17 Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids, $23 (was $29) Cabtick Sunrise Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker Sound Machine, $29 with coupon (was $60) 42 Useful College Graduation Gifts They'll Actually Be Excited About Amazon To buy: $35; amazon.com. Grads moving into their first dorm or apartment may need some assistance putting together furniture and hanging up decor, and they can do it in style with this fun tool set. It includes a tape measure, claw hammer, and a dual-tip screwdriver with flat and Phillips heads, all in a printed zipper pouch. The tools are a useful starter set to help graduates set up their new home. Amazon To buy: From $40 (was $60); amazon.com. Air fryers make cooking so easy, new graduates will actually make their own meals instead of dining out all the time. This one can air fry, bake, reheat, and roast—plus, the nonstick fry basket and tray are dishwasher-safe. Amazon shoppers have awarded the fryer more than 16,700 five-star ratings, with one reviewer saying, “Once you get this thing, you'll never use anything else to cook.” Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. Adjusting from a school schedule to a work schedule can be tough, (and so can waking up for your first semester college classes) but this sunrise alarm clock can help anyone become a morning person. The clock gently wakes you up with soft light and 11 natural sound options, and there’s a sunset feature at night to help you wind down for bed. It also doubles as a white noise machine, Bluetooth speaker, and a radio. Shop even more of our picks for affordable Amazon graduation gifts starting at just $10 below. Amazon To buy: $31 (was $39); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $12 (was $21); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $39; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $31 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $19; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $25); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $25; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $10; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $17; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Can Finally See in My Cabinets Thanks to This Set of $13 Stick-On Puck Lights From Amazon This Anti-Wrinkle Neutrogena Moisturizer Leaves Skin Feeling ‘Radiant and Healthy,’ and It’s on Sale for $20 New Color Drop! Spanx’s Fan-Favorite Shorts Are Now Available in More Dreamy Hues