The Popular Outdoor String Lights That Provide a ‘Nice Warm Glow’ Are on Sale for $12 Before Amazon Prime Day

Summer just got even brighter.

Published on July 1, 2023 07:00AM EDT

One-Off Backyard Lighting PD Tout
Summer days are filled with warmth, sunshine, and afternoons at the pool, while cooler nights call for gathering around the campfire and cozying up to star-gaze. If you’re looking for a quick and simple way to brighten up your backyard or patio for alfresco gatherings, these popular outdoor lights are just the trick, and they’re on sale for only $12 with a click-on-page coupon. 

These Govee Outdoor String Lights are currently 40 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The lights are perfect to hang around your garden, terrace, or pool house, and can stay up year-round thanks to their durable design that is weather-, shatter-, and water-proof. Each strand comes with 15 bulbs that are 48 feet long. The lights can easily be connected and intertwined (up to two sets) throughout your outdoor space and are sure to bring a “nice warm glow.” 

Amazon Prime Day Govee Outdoor String Lights, 48ft IP65 Waterproof Shatterproof

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com

Not only do these lights instantly brighten up your outside area with their warm yellow hues, but they also feature even more settings to elevate your space. The lights come with a remote control that can schedule a timer for the lights so you never have to worry about forgetting to turn them off. Choose from two to eight hour scheduled time periods to leave your lights on. Shoppers love this feature and one even wrote how it “allows me to enjoy my garden and yard even if I don’t get home before dark.” 

The outdoor lights also have six different dimming options, so you can create the perfect tone to match your mood. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, wedding, or party, these lights can go from zero to 100 level in brightness scale. Plus, the lights come with an additional six special settings that allow each bulb to flicker, twinkle, and even resemble a candle. You’ll be ready for every kind of outdoor occasion with these nifty lights that “add a special atmosphere” to shoppers' backyards. 

The string lights have secured more than 1,300 five-star ratings from customers who love how the backyard-transforming lights are lightweight, easy-to-install, and can withstand severe weather conditions. One shopper wrote how the lights “illuminate surroundings well” and another shopper noted how they are “incredibly bright without being obnoxious.” 

One final shopper wrote, “I've tried several different types of outdoor string lights before but none compare to these. The remote control is easy to use and has numerous features. I'm not one to ever leave a review, so trust me, these are better than others on the market. You won't be disappointed!”

Ready to brighten up your summer nights? Grab the Govee Outdoor String Lights while they’re on sale for $12, or continue scrolling to see even more lighting options from the brand. 

