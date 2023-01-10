Shopping This Nifty Laundry Room Gadget Lets You Air-Dry Delicates Without the Clutter for Just $30 The compact clothesline is perfect for small spaces. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 11:08AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon.com Doing laundry is, well, a pain. From separating by color to deciding which garments need to be placed in mesh bags to finally folding each item, cleaning your clothes and linens is a huge hassle. Not to mention the horror of completing the laundry process only to find your favorite linen pants or silk slip shrunk in the dryer. But one laundry hack that makes separating delicates easier is this retractable clothesline that’s designed for small spaces and busy households. The GorillaLine Retractable Clothesline is an Amazon best-seller with more than 2,300 five-star ratings from shoppers. The clothesline system has a wall-mounted base that’s a little larger than the palm of your hand with a matching hook you can place on an opposite wall to attach the line. It reaches up to 13.9 feet, providing plenty of space to hang several garments at once (up to 40 pounds to be exact) with hangers or clothespins. The best part? It locks in place to avoid sagging the line, and it retracts with a simple push of a button. amazon.com To buy: $30; amazon.com. A clothesline may seem like a 1950s-esque thing of the past, but this wall-mount option allows you to hang-dry more clothing, while taking up less space than a foldable drying rack. Plus, it won’t disturb your decor like a rack stored in the corner or hanging off your wall. And it’s easy to install on drywall, wood studs, posts, tile, and even trees (if you want to use the line outdoors) with an electric drill. The 5 Best Clothes Steamers, According to Our Tests Several reviewers have praised the GorillaLine clothesline for being sturdy, easy to use, and efficient in small spaces and outdoors. One shopper said it was the “perfect solution” for their small space. “My wife tested right away with wet towels on the line,” another customer wrote. “Worked like a charm. It held up to the weight and barely sagged.” Save on space (and money by avoiding those shrunken garments) by heading to Amazon to shop this best-selling retractable clothesline for only $30. More Must-Shop Deals This Secret Amazon Storefront Will Help You Get Organized for the New Year—and Prices Start at $11 The 5 Best Steam Irons, According to Our Tests I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Neutral, Textured Home Pieces Will Be My First Buys Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit