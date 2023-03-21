The Bath Mat That Shoppers Call ‘Luxuriously Soft’ Is Just $10 at Amazon

Elevate your bathroom with the best-seller that has over 37,000 five-star ratings.

Published on March 21, 2023

If you’re looking to elevate your bathroom, Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate easy upgrade—and it’s only $10.

This best-selling Gorilla Grip bath rug has secured more than 37,000 five-star ratings, making it a popular find within Amazon’s home and kitchen section. The bath rug is lush, absorbent, and incredibly durable. And according to owners, it feels cozy—like stepping on a cloud. 

Gorilla Grip Bath Rug

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

The plush bathroom rug is made of a soft chenille material that is nearly an inch high. “It's luxuriously soft,” one shopper wrote. Its shaggy microfiber yarn absorbs water and dries fast to prevent slippery floors, and it’s designed to keep your feet warm, shielding them from the cold bathroom floor. 

The bath mat’s durable thermoplastic rubber backing ensures that it stays in place, and it tends to last longer than other styles that are made with other kinds of plastic or hot glue. Amazon reviewers wrote that they felt secure when stepping out of the shower thanks to its non-slip design and durability. 

Folks also noticed its sturdiness when cleaning it, noting that it held up after several washes. In fact, many reviewers shared that it functions and looks great after two to three years of use. The machine-washable find is also stain and fade-resistant. 

You can get the bath rug in more than forty different colors and ten different sizes ranging from 24” by 17” to 70” by 24”. And if you’re one to go for matching products, there is an entire chenille collection on Amazon, including toilet covers, contour rug sets, and long bathroom runners.

While it’s certainly practical, many wrote about how upscale it looked in their bathroom. Several complimented the rich colors, immediately noticing how much it brightened up their space. 

“The real icing on the cake is the way it looks,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “This bath mat is not only functional, but it's also visually appealing. It has a modern, stylish design that really ties my bathroom together.”

Owners also raved about its price point. One shopper wrote that it was the “best investment,” and they plan to purchase more colors while another wrote that it was a “great price for the value.” It’s no wonder that it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling bath rugs and one of its top-selling home products overall. Don’t wait any longer: Improve your bathroom with this $10 luxe-looking rug from Amazon. 

