Glossier Just Launched a Natural Deodorant, and It Comes in Fan-Favorite Scent ‘Glossier You’

You can also get it in Orange Blossom Neroli, Sandstone, or an unscented option.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Deodorant Tout
Photo:

Glossier

If you’re into beauty products—or even if you’re not—you’ve probably heard of Glossier’s uber popular perfume, Glossier You. With notes of pink pepper, iris, ambrette seeds, and ambrox, the scent is spicy, woodsy, floral, and fresh. But what makes the fan-favorite so special is that it reacts with the oils on your skin, so it smells slightly different on everyone, making it a truly personal fragrance. And now Glossier has launched the scent as a deodorant.

The deodorant is natural, vegan, and environmentally-friendly. The stick comes in a recyclable, reusable case, so when you’re finished with it, you just need to buy a refill. Formulated without aluminum, baking soda, exfoliating acids, or water, it’s non-irritating for sensitive skin, and it won’t disrupt the pH level of your underarms. Plus, it lasts all day without having to reapply. In a study of 33 participants, 96 percent of people said that their underarms felt “clean and fresh,” as well as “smoother, softer, nourished, and conditioned,” at the end of the day. 

Deodorant

Glossier

To buy: $22; glossier.com.

Not only is the deodorant aluminum-free, but it also has skin-conditioning ingredients like coconut oil to leave your skin feeling soft. It contains magnesium hydroxide, which is a natural remedy for preventing odor-causing bacteria, and potato starch to absorb moisture, too. Along with Glossier You, the brand launched two other scents: Orange Blossom Neroli with notes of pear, mandarin, and cypress; and Sandstone, with notes of sandalwood, clary sage, and fig leaf. You can also choose an unscented version if you don’t want any fragrance. 

Although the deodorant only launched recently, there are already several five-star reviews from shoppers. One reviewer said the Glossier You scent pairs well with the rest of the skincare line, adding, “I have super sensitive underarms and usually opt for a serum-based deodorant, but this didn’t irritate me at all. [It] also kept my body odor at bay.” Another shopper who has tried many aluminum-free deodorants in search of their perfect formula said that the deodorant is the only non-aluminum option that they “truly loved.” 

If you prefer natural, non-irritating deodorant, you should check out Glossier’s new deodorant, available for $22. It’s especially great for fans of Glossier You—you can pick up a stick to complement your perfume. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin of 2023
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap, Olay Cleansing and Firming Body Wash, and Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
The 11 Best Drugstore Body Washes of 2023
valentine's day gifts
The 32 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
4 top face oils from Summer Fridays, Sunday Riley, Youth to the People, and Kora
The 12 Best Face Oils of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Gifts for Yourself Under $50 Tout
10 Gifts Under $50 to Treat Yourself to Now That the Holidays Are Over
Best Cleaners for Vinyl Floor
The 7 Best Vinyl Floor Cleaners of 2023
3 bottles of our favorite perfumes for everyday wear
We Tested Over 100 Perfumes, and These Were the Best for Everyday Wear
Editor-Loved Gluten-Free Helpers
I Had to Go Gluten-Free for My Health, and These 9 Amazon Finds Have Made My Life So Much Easier
Best Hair Detanglers
The 12 Best Hair Detanglers of 2023
deodorant-GettyImages-1131594421
People Are Putting Deodorant All Over Their Bodies to Prevent Sweating—But Is It Safe?
Best Body Wash
The 11 Best Body Washes of 2023 for Every Skin Concern
provence beauty tout
This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Moisturizing Hand Soap
This Moisturizing O’Keeffe’s Hand Soap Actually Helps My Dry, Itchy Winter Hands
best air fresherners
The Best Air Fresheners for Every Part of Your Home
Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner
The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home in 2023
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2022
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2023