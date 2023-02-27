Over 71,000 Shoppers Love This Multipurpose Neck Reading Light That’s on Sale for 27% Off

You can use it for knitting and repair work, too.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on February 27, 2023 06:00PM EST

Reading a book is a great way to step away from screens and unwind, not to mention it’s a healthy habit and fun hobby all around. Although not all reading spaces are equal—curling up in a comfy chair by a bright sunny window is an ideal reading nook, while reading in bed late at night is more of a strain on your eyes. However, if a book is particularly captivating, it can be hard to put it down, even come bedtime. Among the list of products every reader needs is a functional reading light for those nights when the chapters are too good to put down. 

A different kind of reading tool, the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light is on sale for 27 percent off. While most reading lights clip to the pages of a book, this light rests on your neck like a neck pillow, meaning no page crimping from the finicky clips. The neck light is also highly versatile and can be used for tasks beyond reading in bed—such as kitting, repair work, and camping. 

Save 27% on Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light, Book Light for Reading in Bed, 3 Colors, 6 Brightness Levels

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

With six brightness levels and three color temperatures—yellow, warm white, and cool white—customizing the light is easy. If staying up late reading an engrossing book is keeping your partner awake, don’t worry because the light’s narrow 90-degree beam design is bright where you aim the light and diffuses out to avoid disturbing others.

With more than 71,000 five-star reviews, the adjustable and hands-free neck light is loved by many. One reviewer said the neck light’s arms “beautifully illuminate an area that does not distract anyone else. You can fall asleep knowing that not only that you are not bothering anyone, but you could simply shut it off in the morning.” The reviewer loves that “it is very lightweight and not the least bit uncomfortable.”

No need to keep extra batteries on hand, the neck light is rechargeable and uses a USB Type-C which is reversible and makes for convenient charging. However, you won’t have to recharge your light often as it has up to 80 hours of battery life. 

While reading a book or knitting is not the same as looking at a screen, it’s still important to care for your eyes, and the neck light does so by using advanced LED beads to filter out blue light without flickering. The adjustable light’s arms easily position to shine where you need light most, cutting down on eye strain. 

The hands-free light allows you to work on any task when you need extra light. For a limited time, get the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light on sale for 27 percent off. 

