Glidden Says Gray Is Officially Canceled With Their 2024 Color of the Year

It’s the sunniest color of the year we’ve seen so far.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
yellow dining room
Photo:

Glidden

Glidden wants to help your home get its next glow up with Limitless, their 2024 Color of the Year described as “anything but yellow.” The honey, beige (and-not-too-warm) shade is a very happy medium for folks who want a neutral that’ll work in any space, but still want to experiment with color. “Consumers are using color in even more unconventional ways than ever before and they need a palette that offers versatility to work with both new and existing decor,” says Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert on behalf of Glidden. 

Because it’s not too bright or garish, as some yellows tend to skew, it’s highly flexible. “This modern neutral is as adaptable as its name implies and is taking the place of cool neutral tones that are so last year,” McCollum said. She confirms that “gray is officially canceled.” Warm neutrals are picking up steam according to their consumer insights. McCollum adds they’re “replacing cool tones like gray in 2024 and beyond.”

What we love about the happy hue is that it feels fresh and airy, and it can function as the main star in a room or a supporting character. It plays well against both warm and cool tones, too. Below, we’re shouting out our favorite applications of Limitless.

On a Front Door 

Yellow door

Glidden

Limitless on a front door could be the perfect choice if you’re seeking a color that’s a pale neutral but still…a color! It looks especially beautiful on more traditional architecture and its subtle warmth is welcoming—the exact vibe your entry should give off. McCollum says it’ll help your house become the “main character of your block.” Plus, it’s the kind of color you’ll want to consider if you’re in the process of selling; refreshing your front door with a fresh coat of paint in the right shade could boost your home's value.

In a Dining Room

Yellow dining room

Glidden

There’s something almost yummy about this yellowy hue—perhaps it’s because it’s vaguely reminiscent of butter! There are some color theories floating around that suggest yellows (and reds and oranges) can actually stimulate appetites. This makes it apropos for dining areas, and we’re really loving it when a room is totally doused in the color, including trim and any other architectural details. In the example above, traditional picture frame molding is painted Limitless, just like the walls, which helps modernize it a bit. 

On Kitchen Cabinets

Yellow kitchen cabinets

Glidden

Our absolute favorite application of Limitless is on cabinets, especially in cook spaces, like the above. Because it’s such a flexible shade, it’ll work well on any existing kitchen cabinet style, from sleek and modern to more classic, ornate designs. The color brightens up and elevates kitchens, especially when it’s paired with brass fixtures and marble, but still imparts a homey, approachable vibe that doesn’t feel cold (as some kitchens tend to feel with all those hard surfaces). 

