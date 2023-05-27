Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day

Achieve spa-like quality right from your home.

Published on May 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT

There are certain things in life that bring you an instant feeling of freshness: clean sheets, an ice-cold drink, or a new coat of paint. One that takes minimal effort and is used daily? Plush bath towels. Stepping out of the bath calls for the warm embrace of a thick and comforting cloth, so if you’re looking to upgrade your current stack, this spa-like set is currently on sale for up to 67 percent off. 

The Glamburg pure cotton bath towel set instantly elevates your post-shower experience with its soft and absorbent material that quickly and gently dries your skin. Made from 100 percent cotton, the pack of four towels is safe for the entire family to use with no chemical add-ins. The best part? The highly-rated find is just $23 right now. 

GLAMBURG Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $70); amazon.com

Wet towels can often accumulate mildew and become dingy fast, but this set by Glamburg is made to dry swiftly on its own to avoid early wear and tear. The durable fabric also features a double-needle stitching on the edges to help prevent the towel from fraying or losing its shape. 

When you’re finished using your towels, make sure to hang them up to dry properly for an equally enjoyable experience next time. And when they’re in need of a cleaning, just simply add them to your laundry basket to easily throw in the washer and dryer. Each cycle will leave them feeling even softer than the last. 

The lush towels come in 24 different colors, so you can find the perfect match to enhance your master or guest bathroom. Plus, the highly-rated brand offers a large variety of other hand towels, wash cloths, and even beach towels if you want to complete your collection for the summer. 

The popular bath towels have more than 5,000 five-star ratings and are a favored pick to many shoppers who say they are “extremely absorbent” and “inviting and soothing.”

One shopper wrote, “These towels are beautiful! [They’re] thick, soft, and [have] a gorgeous marigold color. They are also huge! I love that it came as a four pack.” The reviewer also said, “they feel luxurious! They are exactly the accent color I was looking for to tie the color of my master bath to the master bedroom. Highly recommended!”

Ready to swap out your old bath towels for a new deluxe edition? Grab the Glamburg pure cotton bath towel set while it’s on super sale at Amazon. 

