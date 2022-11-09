These Colorful Compression Leggings Are Made From Recycled Water Bottles—and They Have Double Pockets

While leggings are always in season, the temperatures have dipped. The leaves have nearly fallen. Now is their time to shine—and your time to stock up on high-quality picks that will last you through cold weather and beyond. As the days get darker, I find myself reaching for cheery loungewear picks that keep me comfortable and keep my spirits high.

This season, Girlfriend Collective has a premium selection of leggings in various lengths, styles, and colors. The brand’s sizing is inclusive, with designs that range from XS to 6XL. I’m currently eyeing the Compressive Pocket Legging, available in five “essential” shades—Plum, Midnight, Black, Moss, and Earth—as well as one limited-edition hue called Lollipop that’s a bright, warm “true” red. The shade’s simply made for the holiday season, but it looks good year-round, too. The leggings are available in two lengths: one that hits at the ankle, and another that hits above.

Girlfriend Collective

To buy: $88; girlfriendcollective.com.

The leggings have a high-rise fit that hits right around your belly button. Sleek double seams and—most importantly!—double pockets make them extra-functional. A continuous seam around the waist keeps the leggings from slipping, so you’re secure throughout each workout and activity. They’re also sweat-wicking and high-compression, so they’ll take you throughout the day as you duck from chilly outside temps to your hot yoga class to your errands: a true all-day fit.

Something I personally champion about this brand is that it focuses on crafting its clothing from recycled materials. These leggings? Their four-way stretch is made possible with 79 percent recycled plastic bottles and 21 percent spandex. If you’ve changed sizes or simply don’t want your items anymore, you can participate in the brand’s ReGirlfriend program, which provides you with a $15 store credit upon receipt that you’ve recycled the clothing.

I started loving the Girlfriend Collective brand for its consistently high quality construction, but found myself coming back for the excellent value in cost-per-wear. I bought my first pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings in 2019 and they still look just as fresh three years later, so I feel more confident splurging in the fun shades available for each style.

When the days are gray, these bright leggings add a meaningful pop of color to any outfit. So, I might have to grab a few pairs in multiple colors before the weather takes a turn for the ugly. Shop this versatile pick with me at the Girlfriend Collective website.