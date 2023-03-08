Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies

If you suffer from allergies, you might feel a little wary of the next few months as the pollen comes back in full swing. Thankfully, there are plenty of easy remedies, and Amazon shoppers say one great allergy trick is scooping up this air purifier while it's on sale for 15 percent off with a clickable coupon applied at checkout.

The Germ Guardian air purifier comes with a HEPA filter and it works to eliminate “up to 99.97 percent of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens” from the air, according to the brand. It has 37,400 perfect ratings and 8,900 five-star reviews, and it’s one of the top 10 best-sellers in Amazon’s HEPA Filter Air Purifiers category.

Amazon

To buy: $85 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com.

“Within five minutes, the air smelled much cleaner! Within 30 minutes, I noticed that I could breathe easier,” wrote a five-star reviewer who has year-round allergies, adding: “I have had several air purifiers over the years, [and] I highly recommend this one!” Another shopper uses their air purifier “daily” and said, “I have this in my living area. When my eyes are itching, I turn this on and within minutes my eyes (and breathing) are better.”

The air purifier works by circulating air through three distinct filtration stages. First, air flows through the pre-charcoal filter to eliminate odors. Then it cycles through the HEPA filter. Finally, it moves through the UV-C light, which helps to remove specific viruses like the flu before the air is released back into your room. Although this process sounds involved, it actually happens quickly: Air is circulated once per hour in large rooms (up to 743 square feet) and up to 4.8 times per hour in medium rooms (up to 153 square feet), according to Germ Guardian.

When you’re deciding where to place your air purifier, consider your kitchen and living rooms, which are likely areas where you spend the most time. But don’t forget about your bedrooms. Afterall, the brand highlights that the air purifier’s lowest setting is a popular choice for white noise while you sleep.

“This little gem of a product really helped my allergies,” shared a shopper who keeps their air purifier in their bedroom. “It runs on high all day, then low at night. The ambient light and sound are perfect for sleeping.”

Although you can’t eliminate all of the pollen from the air outside, you can control the air you breathe inside of your home. So, snag a Germ Guardian air purifier while you can save $15 just in time for spring allergy season.