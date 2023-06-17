The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81

Find chairs, dining sets, and more up to 53 percent off below.

Published on June 17, 2023

Celebrating Fourth of July, Labor Day, and all other big summer events you have this season absolutely needs to be done outdoors. And to do so, you need some stylish patio furniture. The only problem? You might not need ‘em on display year round, which is where these space-saving picks come in. The best part? Most of them are currently on sale—up to 53 percent off. 

Whether you have a small backyard or just like to keep your area neat and tidy, these are the comfortable outdoor furniture pieces that’ll get you there. You can find these options on Amazon within this Patio Furniture and Accessories section, which is filled with not only seating, but also outdoor umbrellas, gazebos, hammocks, storage boxes, and more, too.  

As for the options on this list, there are dining sets, lounge chairs, bistro tables, and more—all with clever designs. Think hidden storage, folding capabilities, and even customizable seating arrangement options, starting at $81. 

Genius Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture

This stylish Walker Edison furniture set is popular for a reason. First off, it has a classic, slated design on the chairs that not only looks good, but also adds breathability to the mix. It’s also made with acacia wood and is designed to withstand rain and sun exposure for much-needed durability. Arguably the coolest part is that the table can actually expand out to provide extra eating space… and can easily be tucked away when not in use.

However, if you truly have limited outdoor space but still want to dine alfresco, go with this nifty dining set instead. It comes with a drop leaf table and four chairs—all of which can be folded and stored inside the table. Yes, you read that right. And because the legs have wheels, you can move the wooden set off to the side until next time. 

Anyone who prefers to lounge instead of eat on the patio will appreciate this outdoor conversation set. It has a pretty rattan exterior and is topped with seat and back cushions that hold up to all sorts of weathering, Plus, the cushions have a zippered cover for painless cleaning. The side table has a storage portion underneath, but the genius footrest steals the show. The cushioned footrests hide under the chairs and look like an extension of the chair base. Neat!

 Or, personalize your seating without the custom cost thanks to this wicker sectional pick. The seven-piece set can be situated as a loveseat with two singular seats, a sectional, or a very long couch—the choice is up to you. The chairs have a clip that secures each one to the other, keeping them in one spot and secured. With such a neat feature, those with odd-shaped yards or small spaces will appreciate this tailor-made option.

If you want to see what other genius outdoor furniture is on Amazon, take a peek at the list below. Pssst, there’s a table that has a hidden cooler inside, a compact bar table with stools, and even a bench with storage underneath.

