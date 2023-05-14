These Are the Genius Amazon Cleaning Finds That’ll Speed Up Chores Stat—Starting at Just $13

Manual scrubbing? Not with these time-saving hacks from Bissell, Rubbermaid, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on May 14, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Scrubbing, wiping, and dusting by hand should no longer be the norm—there are cleaning gadgets for that. And anyone who insists that doing things manually is better has never tried these cleaning tools on Amazon. They literally do the work for you. Just press a button and let it take care of the rest. 

Amazon is a treasure trove of cleaning must-haves, which includes gadgets that go above and beyond. Unlike standard cleaning tools, all these picks are battery- or electric-based to give you a heavy-duty experience without the blood, sweat, and tears. You’ll find steam surface cleaners, robot vacuums, spin scrubbers, spray mops, and more starting at just $13. They’re all within this Amazon Home Hub, but you’ll need to do some digging for the best. Lucky for you, they’re all below.  

Genius Amazon Cleaning Gadgets

Surfaces with stained grout, mildew, and mold have nothing on this impressive Rubbermaid scrubber. Instead of scrubbing your bathtub or shower walls, this electric pick will do it with minimal effort, well, on your part at least. The tool works on pulse or continuous modes and has an oscillating head that rotates about 60 times in just one second, according to the brand. Hard water stains and dirt, be gone! 

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Love that scrubbing feature from above? This lightweight Bissell mop has the same M.O. to make filthy wood, tile, and vinyl floors look sparkling clean. Unlike traditional mops, this one does without the bucket. Fill the water tank with solution and slip on the scrub pads before plugging in. The button on the handle lets you customize how much water you need for the mess while the pads move in a circular motion to wipe up sticky spills or pet accidents.  

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $114); amazon.com.

And anyone with pets needs this nifty handheld vacuum, which also happens to be from Bissell. It’s extremely light and small for one-handed cleaning and picks up everything from pet kibble to hair. In fact, the handheld is designed with a rubber nozzle with these little flexible spikes that easily remove pet (or human) hair better than a traditional vacuum. Not only can it be used on your couch or around your pet’s bowl, but people also use it in the car and stairs, too. 

Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

While air purifiers may not clean surfaces, they certainly purify your air, which is exactly why this Levoit option is on the list. This mini pick is an Amazon best-seller for a reason—it’s equipped with a HEPA filter to trap allergens like dust and pollen in just minutes. Ideal for small areas like a bedroom, the air purifier is compact enough to keep on the bedside table and has a quiet decibel range, so you can sleep through the night. Oh, and it’s on sale during allergy season. 

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $50); amazon.com.

Want to see what other clever gadgets are on Amazon? Scroll through the list below for more picks. Think touchless vacuums, garbage can compactors, kitchen glass rinsers, and portable carpet cleaners

Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner with Natural Sanitization

Amazon

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $77); amazon.com.

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $17); amazon.com.

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Cleaning Kit

Amazon

To buy: $47; amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $180 (was $275); amazon.com.

Bissell 1400B Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $124; amazon.com

EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $109 with coupon (was $129); amazon.com.

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $70 with coupon (was $81); amazon.com.

Joseph Joseph Intelligent Waste Titan Trash Can

Amazon

To buy: $140; amazon.com.

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $160 (was $200); amazon.com.

HGN Metal Kitchen Sink Glass Rinser,

Amazon

To buy: $424 with coupon (was $66); amazon.com.

