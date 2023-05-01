General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Sold Nationwide Due to Salmonella

The recalled flour was distributed to Walmart, Publix, and other retailers.

Published on May 1, 2023
Time to check your baking staples. General Mills recently announced a voluntary recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour due to the presence of Salmonella Infantis. The recalled flour, which was distributed to supermarkets nationwide, has a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. 

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and 10-pound bags, and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not impacted. 

The full list of recalled products is below:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5-lb Flour
Package UPC: 000-16000-19610
Recalled Better if Used by Date: 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10-lb Flour
Package UPC: 000-16000-19580
Recalled Better if Used by Date: 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2-lb Flour
Package UPC: 000-16000-10710
Recalled Better if Used by Date: 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5-lb Flour
Package UPC: 000-16000-10610
Recalled Better if Used by Date: 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

The recall was initiated after Salmonella Infantis was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. The recalled items were distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and other popular retailers around the country.

The FDA is urging shoppers to check their pantries, and dispose of any flour that is part of this recall. Additionally, guidance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control warns that consumers should refrain from ingesting any raw products made with flour. While Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour, raw foods can still be contaminated. Additionally, all surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella Infantis may experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. Symptoms typically start within six hours to six days after infection, and can last four to seven days. Those concerned about an illness should contact a doctor.

Consumers who have questions about this recall, or have had to discard products covered by this recall, may reach out to General Mills Consumer Relations at (800) 230-8103.

