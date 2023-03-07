These Leak-Proof, TSA-Approved Travel Bottles Will Make Packing Your Toiletries So Much Easier—and They’re $12

No need to shop for travel-sized products.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on March 7, 2023 08:00AM EST

Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

One of the worst parts of packing: Getting all your toiletries ready. From last minute trips to the drugstore to pick up travel-sized bottles to making sure you don’t forget products you use every day, it can be a hassle. (Not to mention dealing with liquids leaking in your luggage.) We found the perfect thing to make the whole process so much easier—the Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries. You can get a four-pack starting at just $12 at Amazon.

The travel bottles are made of soft silicone with a three-layer design to prevent them from breaking or exploding all over your clothes. Plus, the squeeze design and no-drip valve make it easy to dispense the correct amount. Possibly most importantly, the 3-ounce bottles are TSA-approved, so they’re safe to bring in your carry-on. 

Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries

Amazon

To buy: From $12; amazon.com.

The removable top screws off, so you can fill the containers with lotions, shampoos, conditioners, and soaps. With a wide opening, you can easily clean them with a brush and fill them up without spilling. Shoppers say that products don’t get stuck inside the bottles, so you can use every last drop and won’t end up wasting toiletries. 

Not only can you bring all your favorite products with you when traveling, but you’ll also save money, since you won’t have to buy additional travel-sized toiletries or check a bag with full-sized bottles. Just pour the products you already have into the travel containers, and you’ll be ready to go. They’re versatile, too. Made of BPA-free food-grade material, you can store sauces, dressings, and other food products inside and pack them in your lunch. 

The Gemice bottles come in a pack of four with multiple color combinations available, including shades of pink, blue, purple, gray, and green. Amazon shoppers rave about how easy they are to use, giving them more than 5,600 five-star ratings. One shopper said that the bottles didn’t leak at all in their checked bags, and they held enough product for an entire week. 

Save yourself time and money by shopping these Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries at Amazon starting at only $12.

