This Indoor Garden Is Saving Me Hundreds on Groceries and Brightening Up My Apartment for Fall

Here’s how to save on your own.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Published on October 19, 2022 05:30AM EDT

Gardyn Home Kit
Photo:

Gardyn

As someone who never had to be tricked into eating her vegetables, it’s been stressful the past few months to figure out how to buy all of my favorites without breaking the bank. As my grocery bill soared, the number of fresh tomatoes, romaine lettuce heads, bundles of basil, and sweet bell peppers dwindled from my cart. I was lucky, however, to be able to source these ingredients and more from the comfort of my own home—and no, I don’t live on a farm. 

My modest Manhattan apartment was able to grow a total of 30 different plants for big salads, hearty soups and stews, and bright, green side dishes for every meal. That’s thanks to the Gardyn Home Kit. This ingenious device enabled me to grow all of these plants in only 2 square feet of space. 

If this sounds like the beautiful and delicious addition your home needs, you’re in luck. Right now, Real Simple readers can save $75 on their own Gardyn system by entering code L10B422 at checkout. 

Gardyn Home Indoor Vertical Garden

Gardyn

To buy: $774 with code L10B422 (was $849); mygardyn.com.

Its tall, column-like design took advantage of the vertical space I have rather than the floor space that I definitely don’t have in the city. By adding water to the base, plugging it in, and popping the plant pods into place along the length of it, my Gardyn was up and running in no time. With the additional growing power of several non-intrusive LED lights, my veggies were growing fast enough to notice improvement every single day and before I knew it, I was reaping what I sowed. 

My lettuce, vegetables, and herbs were as delicious as they were beautiful growing in my home, and the money I saved on groceries added up quickly. At first, I was nervous about the glow of the LED lights, but they were less noticeable than I thought they would be and the soft glow in the evening was actually pleasant. Several reviewers agreed too, and one added that it’s a “wonderful product” that’s “easy to set up” and “looks great” in their house.

Plenty more shoppers added that the fresh taste of everything they grew at home “was amazing,” and one shared that all they need to do is “add a little balsamic” to a bowl of their Gardyn veggies “and wow.”

Save money on your groceries and have fresh vegetables at your fingertips all year round by ordering the Gardyn Home Kit today. And don’t forget to enter code L10B422 for $75 off at checkout. 

