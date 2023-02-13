Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$15 Travel Organizer for Storing Tech Gadgets and Cords

It has 5,500 five-star ratings and two layers of zippered storage.

Carly Totten
FYY Electronic Organizer Tout
While you’re away from home, you likely turn to your phone and other devices even more than usual as you navigate areas that are new to you. So, keeping everything charged is paramount, and struggling to find an all-too-important cord can make even the most seasoned traveler feel panicked. But there’s a simple solution, according to Amazon shoppers, and it lies with this helpful technology organizer that’s under $15. 

With 5,500 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, the FYY electronic travel organizer case has climbed into the top spot in Amazon’s Cable Organizer Bags and Cases category. The design offers areas and pockets for you to easily store your phone charger, computer charger, headphones, and more inside, and you can choose from the small (7.5 by 4.3 by 2.2 inches) or medium (8.3 by 5 by 2.6 inches) sizes in up to 13 colors. Regardless of which one you order, shoppers say the organizer is helpful.

FYY Electronic Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

“This holds virtually all of my electronic devices and gadgets. It is just a little too small for my Kindle reader but everything else (three cables, charger, battery pack, ipod, earbuds and phone) fits perfectly,” wrote a five-star reviewer who appreciates “having everything in one place.” Another shopper shared that they purchased the organizer for travel, but they’ve found they “use it all the time at home,” too. 

The organizer is designed for you to easily tuck inside of a purse or backpack while you’re on the go. It has two separate zippered compartments, each with individual pockets to keep all of your items separate and organized, and the interior is also padded for extra protection. Just in case your organizer comes in contact with water or liquids in transit, the exterior fabric is waterproof for peace of mind.

FYY Electronic Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

“The item is well made of quality material, very nice looking, and handy for travelers,” said a shopper. Another reviewer noted that the organizer holds their “charger, charging cables and ear buds perfectly” and appreciates that it’s “small enough to throw in my purse or my laptop bag but large enough to hold everything I need.”

No matter if you’re on the road for a day or weeks at a time, keep your essential cords in one place with an FYY technology travel organizer. Scoop one up before your next trip while it’s available for less than $15.  

