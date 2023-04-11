This Accent Table Has a Clever Detail That Makes Small-Space Living Easier—and It’s $26 at Amazon’s Outlet

The rolling U-shaped table discreetly offers extra storage in any room.

Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on April 11, 2023

Furinno Turn-N-Tube U Shape Sofa Side Table Tout
Furniture is better when it can be utilized in multiple ways. When outfitting smaller apartments and homes, investing in multi-functional furniture is a smart way to save precious space. Amazon is one retailer with a wide variety of cleverly designed pieces, including its recently launched multipurpose furniture storefront. But one secret shop that’s full of hard-working finds at unbelievable prices is Amazon’s secret Overstock Outlet, where you can score the Furinno Turn-n-Tube Side Table that’ll effortlessly move from room to room—and it’s on sale for up to 48 percent off (its lowest price in 30 days).

The modern yet simple side table is innovative and works in a wide variety of spaces. The three-tiered table is designed with a U-shape, making it easy to nestle close to the couch without sacrificing storage space.  

Furinno Turn-N-Tube U Shape Sofa Side Table

Amazon

To buy: From $26 (was $50); amazon.com.

Beyond an end table for your living room, the multifunctional table has wheels, allowing for extra storage space you can take from the laundry room to the home office to bedrooms, and anywhere else shelving is needed. 

The rolling table is compact at 11.6 by 19.7 by 24.69 inches and comes in three modern color options: gray French oak, amber pine, and espresso—all with black industrial finishings. The rectangular shelves have rounded edges and can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth. It’s able to hold a surprising amount of stuff, with the table’s top two shelves holding up to 10 pounds, and the bottom shelf holding up to 15 pounds.

One five-star reviewer used the accent table as a mobile work-from-home desk, saying it’s the “right size for a laptop” and holds coffee on the lower shelves. They also mentioned it was worth the price for their small apartment. Another shopper finds the table’s lightweight structure to be “very convenient.” Adding, "It makes it easy for me to move it anywhere I need to have it around the house. The shelves are great for me to put notebooks or paper to write on.” 

Small spaces like home offices and laundry rooms need multifunctional furniture, and the Furinno Turn-n-Tube Side Table is just that. Get the U-shaped table on sale at Amazon for up to 48 percent off. 

