Frozen Strawberries Sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco, Recalled Due to Hepatitis A

If you’ve got any frozen fruit in your freezer, you might want to go take a peek at it. According to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen organic strawberries and a frozen organic tropical blend made with strawberries because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. The frozen strawberries were distributed to and sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets across multiple states, while the tropical fruit blend was distributed to and sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

The now-recalled items were sold under several different brand names, including Simply Nature and Kirkland Signature. Additional recall information is below:

Simply Nature Organic Strawberries, 24 oz. UPC: 4099100256222 Best By Date: 6/14/2024 Distributed in: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Vital Choice Organic Strawberries, 16 oz. UPC: 834297005024 Best By Date: 5/20/2024 Distributed in: Washington

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, 4 lbs. UPC: 96619140404 Best By Date: 10/8/2024 Distributed in: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. (Note: There was a separate recall involving Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries distributed to stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and two San Diego business centers.)

Made With Organic Strawberries, 10 oz. UPC: 814343021390 Best By Date: 11/20/2024 Distributed in: Illinois and Maryland

PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries, 32 oz. UPC: 22827109469 Best By Date: 10/29/2024 Distributed in: Washington

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango, 16 oz. UPC: 00511919 Best By Dates: 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24 Distributed: Nationwide

Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on any of these products, out of an abundance of caution the FDA is urging consumers to stop consuming these items and dispose of them immediately or return them to their local store for a refund. Furthermore, any products that have been impacted by this recall should be removed from store shelves.

In the meantime, Scenic Fruit Company has ceased the production and distribution of these items as the FDA and the Oregon-based brand continue their investigation into what caused the issue.

And even though there don’t seem to be any illnesses related to this recall to date, Hepatitis A—a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food—can have a negative impact on one’s overall health. More specifically, it can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks, to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly when there is a pre-existing condition involved or when an individual is immune-compromised, Hepatitis A infection can lead to liver failure. However, a Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if administered within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.



Typically, illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure to Hepatitis A. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. Those who may have consumed any affected products, or are exhibiting symptoms, should consult with their health care professional immediately.

Consumers with questions about this recall may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.