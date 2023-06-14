Frozen Fruit Recalled From Walmart, Costco, and More Due to Hepatitis A Risk

If you’ve got frozen fruit in your freezer, you may want to check the packaging. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co is voluntarily recalling certain packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico. The frozen fruit is being recalled because the strawberries are potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The recalled items were distributed to the following retailers in the states listed below:

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24th, 2023, to June 8th, 2023

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3rd, 2022 and June 8th, 2023. HEB: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18th, 2022 to June 8th, 2023.

Additionally, the following products are being recalled from the stores listed below:

Walmart

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, packaged in a 64-ounce (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag

Lot: 4018305 Best By: 7/19/2024

Lot: 4019305 Best By: 7/20/2024

Great Value Mixed Fruit, packaged in a 64-ounce (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag

Lot: 4024205 Best By: 7/25/2024

Lot: 4025305 Best By: 7/26/2024

Lot: 4032305 Best By: 8/2/2024

Lot: 4033305 Best By: 8/3/2024

Lot: 4034305 Best By: 8/4/2024

Lot: 4035305 Best By: 8/5/2024

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, packaged in a 40-ounce (2lb 8oz) 1.13kg plastic bag

Lot: 4032305 Best By: 8/2/2024

Costco Wholesale

Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, packaged in a 48-ounce (1.36kg) plastic bag containing six 8-ounce plastic pouches

Lot: 4224202 Best By: 2/11/2024

Lot: 4313202 Best By: 5/10/2024

Lot: 4314202 Best By: 5/11/2024

Lot: 4363202 Best By: 6/29/2024

Lot: 4364202 Best By: 6/30/2024

Lot: 4017302 Best By: 7/18/2024

Lot: 4018302 Best By: 7/19/2024

Lot: 4042306 Best By: 8/12/2024

Lot: 4043306 Best By: 8/13/2024

Lot: 4060306 Best By: 8/30/2024



HEB

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, distributed to HEB packaged in a 3lb (1.36kg) plastic bag

Lot: 4153205 Best By: 12/02/2023

Lot: 4283202 Best By: 4/10/2024

Lot: 4284202 Best By: 4/11/2024

Lot: 4058302 Best By: 8/28/2024

Lot: 4059302 Best By: 8/29/2024



While there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall to date, Hepatitis A—a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus—can be very dangerous. Per the FDA, Hepatitis A can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks, to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure, and symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

In rare cases, particularly in consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Those who may have consumed any of the above recalled items should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Additionally, consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.



Given the seriousness of Hepatitis A, the FDA is urging consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products. Furthermore, if consumers happen to be in possession of any recalled items, they should not consume them and either discard them or return them to the store for a refund. Products that have different lot code or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

