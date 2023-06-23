Frozen Fruit Sold Nationwide at Target, Walmart, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

A second frozen fruit recall is impacting items sold at Trader Joe’s.

Published on June 23, 2023
Days after several frozen fruit products were recalled from dozens of states because of a Hepatitis A risk, even more frozen fruit is being recalled nationwide due to Listeria concerns.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sunrise Growers Inc. has issued this latest recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This voluntary recall impacts frozen fruit blends sold nationwide. See the list of retailers and affected products below:

  • Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
  • Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the U.S. from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023
  • Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

For photos and a detailed list of lot numbers and best-by dates associated with the recalled products, click here.

An additional recall from Oregon-based Scenic Fruit Company, in response to Sunrise Growers Inc.’s recall, has been issued for frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple. As is the case with the Sunrise Growers recall, this recall was initiated because the pineapple has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

Products impacted in this recall were sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores nationwide, and health food stores in California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas. For photos and a detailed list of lot numbers and best-by dates associated with the recalled products, click here.

According to the FDA, there have been no illnesses associated with either recall. However, the agency is encouraging consumers who may have any of these recalled items in their possession to either discard said item, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Additionally, all of the impacted retailers have been notified of this recall, and instructed to remove any recalled product from store shelves and inventories.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician immediately.

