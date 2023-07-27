Très Chic! Refresh Your Home Decor With These French Country Finds From Amazon, Up to 72% Off

Deals start at just $18.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re not one of the lucky individuals traveling to Europe this summer, there’s still a way to channel a luxurious vacation on an affordable budget. Seriously! There’s an entire Amazon hub filled with pieces that’ll bring the lush French countryside right to your home. And discounted finds are up to 72 percent off. 

The French Country Style Section at Amazon offers a wide range of marked-down furniture and decor picks for every part of your home. You can discover a variety of French-inspired pieces including ornate mirrors, distressed rugs, and rustic coffee tables from popular brands like Safavieh, Ashley Furniture, and more. The best part? Deals start at just $18. 

French Country Decor Deals on Amazon

Laluz Hanging Chandelier

Amazon LALUZ Chandelier, Dining Room Lighting Fixtures Hanging, Chandelier Light Fixture with Dark Brown Speckled Finish

Amazon

This hanging dimmable chandelier is the definition of simple, yet elegant. Its opulent candle-like design includes eight different arms compatible with LED lights that can be switched out easily at any point. The chandelier also features a distressed metal coating with tiny specks throughout to perfectly blend into a farmhouse-themed bedroom, dining room, or entryway. One shopper likes that the chandelier “adds so much character” to their home and another shopper added that it “really elevates the room.” Be sure to grab this pick while it’s 50 percent off. 

Safavieh Adirondack Collection Area Rug

Amazon SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Amazon

Elevate your living room with this Safavieh distressed rug that is on sale for up to 72 percent off. The popular rug has more than 6,800 five-star ratings and shoppers say its light and subtly faded look helps open up the room, making it a great countryside-like addition. It’s made with a durable fabric that can be placed in high-traffic rooms since it is resistant to spills, stains, and shedding. Plus, the rug is available in 16 different colors and 43 sizes to best fit into any area of your home.

O’Bright Dimmable LED Floor Lamp

Amazon OâBright Dimmable LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp, 12W LED, Full Range Dimming

Amazon

Cozy up in your favorite reading corner or study area with this adjustable floor lamp that’s on sale for $60. The vintage-looking lamp comes with a one-touch dimming button that changes the settings ranging from low to high, and everywhere in between. It also comes with a rotating head and arms that can spin up to 360 degrees, so the LED light can face any angle. Plus, the lamp’s base is adjustable, extending  up to 55 inches to accommodate your decor layout. It’s no wonder shoppers say its minimal, yet upscale design provides a “soft, warm glow” and gives off a high-end look. 

Interested in seeing even more French Country Home styles on sale at Amazon? Keep scrolling to save on additional elevated decor and furniture pieces. 

Madison Park Brentwood Accent Chair

Amazon Madison Park Brentwood Accent Chairs-Birch Hardwood, Hand Carved Scroll Design Living Armchair Modern Classic Style Family Room Sofa Furniture Bedroom Lounge

Amazon

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Arch Mirror

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Distressed Farmhouse Table

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Carynhurst Lift Top Rustic Farmhouse Cocktail Table

Amazon

Gourmet Basics Floor Standing Tiered Baskets

Amazon Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Round Wrap 3-Tier Metal Floor Standing Fruit/Home Storage Basket

Amazon

Safavieh Samantha Console Table with Drawers

Amazon Safavieh American Homes Collection Samantha Distressed/Cream 2-Drawer Console Table

Amazon

Provence Style: Decorating with French Country Flare by Shauna Varvel

Provence Style: Decorating with French Country Flair by Shauna Varvel

Amazon

Stonebriar Glass Dome Cloche

Amazon Stonebriar 8 Inch Clear Glass Dome Cloche with Rustic Wooden Base

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Havalance Cocktail Table

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Havalance Cocktail Table

Amazon

Stupell Industries Framed Textured Wall Art 

Amazon Stupell Industries Bottles and Plants Farm Wood Textured, Design by Anne Tavoletti Wall Art, 11 x 14, Multi-Color for Living Room

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Hearth & Hand Fall Collection Tout
Target’s Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Collection Is Here, and We’re Already Loving the Earthy, Moody Tones
Shark Vacuum One-Off Tout
The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds Roundup: Clever Finds Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week
Related Articles
Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50
Farmhouse Decor Roundup PD Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many Stylish Farmhouse Decor Pieces Are on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 67% Off
Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off
You Can Save Up to 69% on These 14 Interior Designer-Approved Home Decor Items During Prime Day Tout
We Asked Interior Designers What They're Buying for Prime Day—and Their Picks Start at Just $21
Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Target Compete Sale (I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer...) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week
Card Placeholder Image
22 Apartment Decorating Tips to Make Small Rooms Seem Bigger
Home office overlooking window
20 Home Office Ideas That Will Make You Want to Work All Day