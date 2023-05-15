These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35

Most bathroom mats can be a little boring, even though they’re necessary—they usually prioritize function over style. But if you don’t want to compromise, consider these mats from French Connection. They’re actually cute enough to make your bathroom feel like a luxurious spa while keeping your floor dry, and they’re currently on sale at Amazon. Score a set of two for $35.

The woven, monochromatic design with knotted tassels makes the bath mats look just like regular accent rugs that you would find in any other room. In fact, one shopper even said, “I love them so much, I use them for accent rugs throughout my house as well.” The mats are available in seven colors to blend in with most decor: light blue, ivory, light gray, medium gray, navy, taupe, and white.

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $45); amazon.com.

The 100 percent cotton rectangular mats come in a set of two (28 by 17 inches and 38 by 20 inches), so you’ll always have a backup, or you can place one mat by the shower and the other in front of the sink. Clean the bath mats in the washing machine in cold water, then just hang them up to air dry. Customers say that the rugs are absorbent, but noted they take a while to dry once wet.

Amazon shoppers have awarded the mats more than 1,700 five-star ratings, saying that they’re “beautifully made.” One reviewer called the set a “great find for the price,” adding, “The detailing is beautiful. This looks expensive and chic.”

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $45); amazon.com.

The bathroom mats aren’t just decorative—shoppers have also commented on how durable they are. “These hold up so well in the wash,” one customer added. “I have already washed them about 10 times since I have had them, and they still look brand new.”

Add some style to your bathroom with these decorative French Connection mats. You can get a set of two on sale for only $35 at Amazon.