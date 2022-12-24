Style Clothing Ring in the New Year in Style With These 10 Showstopping Under-$100 Party Dresses From Free People Dress to dazzle without breaking the bank. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Published on December 24, 2022 The best thing about New Year's Eve parties is arguably the dress code: There isn't one. Whether you want to go all out in a maxi sparkling number or slip into a slinky, satin ensemble, all of the rules of comfort and seasonal suitability go out the window—rightly so. You're welcoming another 365 days filled with hope and new adventure, and that deserves to be celebrated in limitless style. This is the time of year when you should show up and show out without any apologies. December was filled with back-to-back holiday parties, last-minute gift shopping, and prepping for the dropping temps, so you might not have had a chance to figure out your party attire for the big night yet. You still have some time, and Free People is full of dazzling pieces that are worth making plans for and can be worn on repeat in the new year. We raked through hundreds of Free People's fabulous finds to pick out the 10 best dresses under $100 that will stun as you ring in the New Year. Check out our edit below. Free People Lover Girl Mini Slip It's official: Delicate slips are "in." Alluring, lingerie-inspired pieces are now wardrobe staples and are meant to be worn outside of the bedroom. It's all about the accessories you use to dress it up or down. This little number features dainty lace trim with a relaxed fit. Toss on a blazer and sheer tight, and you're good to go. To buy: $78; freepeople.com. Free People Made Me Blush Midi A midi dress is always a good idea. This one’s playful asymmetrical hemline shows just enough leg for a flirty look, and the built-in shelf bra provides support without pesky underwires. You'll be reaching for this design again come wedding season. To buy: $88; freepeople.com. Free People Easy To Love Slip This slinky, maxi-length dress comes in five enticing patterns and features a low open-back design. Shoppers found it to be the perfect layering piece that worked day and night. On a more casual day, just throw a chunky, open-knit sweater on top. To buy: $68; freepeople.com. Free People Veronica Mini Dress This faux-leather mini dress boasts a sexy, structured bodice with a sweet A-line hem that will work wonderfully with other textures to complete your New Year's look. Customers have dubbed it a "great simple staple" of the season. To buy: $70 (was $128); freepeople.com. Free People Paige Parisa Wrap Dress Wrap dresses create the most flattering silhouettes and work for various body shapes. This one comes in an eye-catching, cheery red tone that will do all the talking for you. To buy: $80 (was $249); freepeople.com. Free People Look Your Best Velvet Maxi Slip With soft mesh paneling, this velvety maxi slip was made for a glamorous night out. The floor-sweeping number works just as beautifully under a leather jacket as it would with a lacy, long-sleeved undershirt. To buy: $98; freepeople.com. Free People Hide And Seek Bodycon This body-hugging design is available in eight sultry tones, so you'll have no problem finding a color that fits your party mood. Reviewers said the cut "compliments every single curve." The sheer detailing in the front and back lends it a striking appeal. To buy: $60; freepeople.com. Free People That Girl Sequin Slip It wouldn't be New Year's without a glitzy sequin mini dress. This slip makes a statement in six hues and features a darling lace neckline detail and adjustable back tie closure, rendering it the "perfect going out dress," according to reviewers. To buy: $98; freepeople.com. Free People Ravi Ruffle Mini Don't let the sassy ruffles fool you. This teeny dress is versatile and will stun no matter where you wear it. Put the spotlight on your shoes and pair this with a sparkly pair of heels or winter-friendly knee-high boots. To buy: $78; freepeople.com. Free People Day To Night Convertible Slip The adjustable ruched accents on the sides of this slip dress let you choose your length. Hundred of shoppers have complimented the design's flexibility and attest that it's the ideal style for the holiday party season. To buy: $68; freepeople.com.