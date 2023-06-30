Summer Midi Dresses Are Up to 61% Off During Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale—but Only for a Limited Time

This Fourth of July, you’ll likely find sales on big-ticket items like outdoor patio furniture, home appliances, and electronics. But (!!) there are also major deals on fashion essentials, too. One summertime staple? Flowy, comfortable midi dresses—and they’re all on sale up to 61 percent off on Amazon.

Midi dresses are very similar to a maxi; they’re both loose and breathable, yet have a shorter hemline making them practically cousins. Oh, and you’ll love them if you want to show off your shoes or are shorter in height. And there are tons of stylish options marked down during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale within this hidden Gold Box Deals hub. Think casual picks for errands, floral options for picnics, and even wrap picks for outdoor weddings. The best part? These deals are all under $50 right now.

Fourth of July Midi Dress Deals

If you’re looking for a midi dress that’s equal parts comfortable and pretty, you’ve got to check out this popular option that’s up to 45 percent off. It has more than 7,300 five-star ratings on Amazon so far from people who love the fit, flattering style, and breathability. The dress has a crew neckline, an elastic waistband with a little bow tie in the front, and pockets! It comes in 45 colors and styles, which is why shoppers buy it in bulk.

To buy: $33 (was $60); amazon.com.

Another fashionable option is this lightweight tie-waist midi that’s versatile enough to be dressed up or down. It has a V-neckline, short sleeves, and a fabric belt to give you some shape. There are even cute buttons that line the front. And since it’s made with a thin, silk-like fabric blend, you’ll stay cool in the summer months, too. Hint: People wear it on vacation.

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

And with wedding season upon us, you might be shopping for something to wear right now. This high-low midi is the perfect wedding guest dress. It gives you the stylish look of a wrap dress, but is actually sewn underneath to prevent any “uh-oh” moments during the ceremony. It has loose short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a ruffle hemline that looks elegant. You can snap it up in 41 colors and patterns while it’s under $50.

To buy: $47 (was $61); amazon.com.

There are so many other midi dresses on sale at Amazon right now. Browse through the rest of the list for the best deals happening during Fourth of July below.

To buy: $46 (was $54); amazon.com.

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

To buy: $36 (was $90); amazon.com.

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

To buy: $41 (was $43); amazon.com.

To buy: $43 (was $45); amazon.com.

To buy: $47 (was $56); amazon.com.

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

