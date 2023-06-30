Summer Midi Dresses Are Up to 61% Off During Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale—but Only for a Limited Time

Find pretty options with ruffle skirts, wrap designs, and one-shoulder picks starting at $26.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

July 4th Midi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

This Fourth of July, you’ll likely find sales on big-ticket items like outdoor patio furniture, home appliances, and electronics. But (!!) there are also major deals on fashion essentials, too. One summertime staple? Flowy, comfortable midi dresses—and they’re all on sale up to 61 percent off on Amazon. 

Midi dresses are very similar to a maxi; they’re both loose and breathable, yet have a shorter hemline making them practically cousins. Oh, and you’ll love them if you want to show off your shoes or are shorter in height. And there are tons of stylish options marked down during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale within this hidden Gold Box Deals hub. Think casual picks for errands, floral options for picnics, and even wrap picks for outdoor weddings. The best part? These deals are all under $50 right now. 

Fourth of July Midi Dress Deals

If you’re looking for a midi dress that’s equal parts comfortable and pretty, you’ve got to check out this popular option that’s up to 45 percent off. It has more than 7,300 five-star ratings on Amazon so far from people who love the fit, flattering style, and breathability. The dress has a crew neckline, an elastic waistband with a little bow tie in the front, and pockets! It comes in 45 colors and styles, which is why shoppers buy it in bulk. 

Amazon Simier Fariry Hide Belly Work Casual Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $60); amazon.com.

Another fashionable option is this lightweight tie-waist midi that’s versatile enough to be dressed up or down. It has a V-neckline, short sleeves, and a fabric belt to give you some shape. There are even cute buttons that line the front. And since it’s made with a thin, silk-like fabric blend, you’ll stay cool in the summer months, too. Hint: People wear it on vacation. 

Amazon SHIBEVER Floral Button Up Split Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

And with wedding season upon us, you might be shopping for something to wear right now. This high-low midi is the perfect wedding guest dress. It gives you the stylish look of a wrap dress, but is actually sewn underneath to prevent any “uh-oh” moments during the ceremony. It has loose short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a ruffle hemline that looks elegant. You can snap it up in 41 colors and patterns while it’s under $50. 

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $61); amazon.com.

There are so many other midi dresses on sale at Amazon right now. Browse through the rest of the list for the best deals happening during Fourth of July below. 

Amazon BTFBM One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $54); amazon.com.

Amazon ZCSIA Summer Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Floral Boho Dress

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Tiered Stripe Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $90); amazon.com.

Amazon MEROKEETY Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

Amazon KIRUNDO Summer Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon BTFBM Summer Casual Boho Dress

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon ZESICA Summer Casual Sleeveless Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $43); amazon.com.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Floral Print Boho Dress

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $56); amazon.com.

Amazon ZESICA Bohemian Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon BTFBM One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Vacuum Deal Roundup PD Tout
You Won't Want To Miss These Early Prime Day Deals on Popular Vacuums From Shark, Dyson, and More, Up to 54% Off
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Saie concealer
I Tried the Concealer Shoppers Call Their 'New Summer Staple'—and It Blew Past My Expectations
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Amazon Prime Dokotoo Women's Casual Boho Floral Printed V Neck Tops
Here Are the Most Fashionable Summer Blouses and Tops on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 50% Off
Cut-out dresses and tops tout
Cutouts Are Everywhere This Summer, and These 9 Dresses and Tops Are Under $40 At Amazon
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70
Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details