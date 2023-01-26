Hang on, This ‘Rich-Looking’ Fossil Handbag Has a Hidden Pocket for Valuables—and It’s on Sale Right Now

The purse is up to 40 percent off at Amazon.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on January 26, 2023

Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

A fashionable purse is generally pretty to look at and can hold your on-the-go essentials. But rarely do you find a stylish handbag that also has clever features—well, that is until you stumble upon this beauty from Fossil. It has a safekeeping pocket so hidden, you’ll even have to do a double take. 

The chic Fossil Jolie Crossbody can carry just about anything you’d need while out and about. Think: Your wallet, keys, charger, sunglasses, and more. Some shoppers even carry their e-reader in this. But the neatest part about this bag is the hidden side pocket that’s designed to safely hold your cell phone, fitting up to an iPhone 14 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The slip is built on the outer portion of easy access when you need it but has a magnetic closure to prevent any accidents. 

Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag

Amazon

To buy: $108 (was $180); amazon.com.

Additionally, the bag has two pockets on the inside—one zippered pocket to quickly stash credit cards or your Subway pass, and another area to hold small items like hair clips or lipstick. It also has a traditional zipper closure on top, too. 

RELATED: The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon

Another cool feature? The bag is made with a crossbody strap and an on-the-shoulder strap, so you can wear it two different ways. The long, crossbody strap has two detachable clips on either side, allowing you to remove it while wearing the bag on the shoulder. Whether you go casual with the crossbody style or more chic with the shoulder strap, this bag is a total look. 

Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag

Amazon

To buy: $124 (was $180); amazon.com.

Speaking of looks, the leather handbag has a soft exterior shoppers really like. One reviewer even credits the material for giving it a “rich-looking” appearance. Another person said, “It’s nicer than I thought it would be! It’s perfect,” they wrote. “The leather is so soft and it is the perfect size. My glasses, phone, and lipstick fit in it with lots of room to spare.”

You can shop it in classic black or brown, however, the Fossil bag is also available in other nice colors like pine green and turquoise. But for the biggest discount, consider the graystone option—it’s 40 percent off. 

Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag

Amazon

To buy: $135 (was $180); amazon.com.   

So if you’re still hunting for a versatile bag for the new year, go with this hidden gem while it’s on sale at Amazon. 

