If you've considered investing in high-tech skincare tools that you can use at home, you know the options can be overwhelming. A decision like this is especially challenging if you are trying to target multiple skin concerns simultaneously. Fortunately, one versatile gadget combines the function of multiple treatments—and it’s 27 percent during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale event.

Amazon shoppers have turned to the five-in-one Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment device to meet their skincare needs and amplify their beauty routines. It is a multifunctional, handheld tool that combines just about every function you need to get the skin you've been dreaming about in just 90 seconds by enhancing the effects of sheet masks and serums.

It's no wonder our Real Simple beauty editor declared it the "Most Versatile LED Mask." The waterproof tool is housed in bacteria-resistant silicone that integrates LED light therapy to promote anti-aging effects, cryo-therapy to tone and lift while fighting inflammation, thermo-therapy to help open up pores for maximum absorption of skincare products, and T-sonic technology to stimulate circulation (or to massage sore muscles).

To buy: $159 (was $219); amazon.com.

The Foreo UFO delivers results that skincare creams, serums, and masks can't achieve alone through an ultra-tailored experience. With the supplementary phone app, users can customize the skincare tool's temperature, wavelength, pulsation, and more. Plus, travelers will appreciate that it lasts up to 90 uses on a single charge.

RELATED: I'm a Home Editor—and These Are My 6 Favorite Home Must-Haves for Fall

"This has to be the best device I have ever used," a formerly skeptical reviewer wrote about the palm-sized tool. They noticed a "huge difference in texture, color, and overall appearance" of their skin after their first use. "The UFO makes me look forward to my skincare routine. It has become my favorite part of my day."

With this nifty tool, you'll turn your morning and nightly skincare routines into professional-grade self-care moments—without having to go to your esthetician. During the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale event, you can get the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device for $159.