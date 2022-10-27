Shoppers Say the Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device Takes Their Skincare Routines to the Next Level

The versatile tool provides an entirely personalized beauty experience—and it’s on sale.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 04:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

FOREO UFO Face Mask Treatment Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you've considered investing in high-tech skincare tools that you can use at home, you know the options can be overwhelming. A decision like this is especially challenging if you are trying to target multiple skin concerns simultaneously. Fortunately, one versatile gadget combines the function of multiple treatments—and it’s 27 percent during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale event.

Amazon shoppers have turned to the five-in-one Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment device to meet their skincare needs and amplify their beauty routines. It is a multifunctional, handheld tool that combines just about every function you need to get the skin you've been dreaming about in just 90 seconds by enhancing the effects of sheet masks and serums.

It's no wonder our Real Simple beauty editor declared it the "Most Versatile LED Mask." The waterproof tool is housed in bacteria-resistant silicone that integrates LED light therapy to promote anti-aging effects, cryo-therapy to tone and lift while fighting inflammation, thermo-therapy to help open up pores for maximum absorption of skincare products, and T-sonic technology to stimulate circulation (or to massage sore muscles).

foreo ufo

To buy: $159 (was $219); amazon.com.

The Foreo UFO delivers results that skincare creams, serums, and masks can't achieve alone through an ultra-tailored experience. With the supplementary phone app, users can customize the skincare tool's temperature, wavelength, pulsation, and more. Plus, travelers will appreciate that it lasts up to 90 uses on a single charge.

RELATED: I'm a Home Editor—and These Are My 6 Favorite Home Must-Haves for Fall

"This has to be the best device I have ever used," a formerly skeptical reviewer wrote about the palm-sized tool. They noticed a "huge difference in texture, color, and overall appearance" of their skin after their first use. "The UFO makes me look forward to my skincare routine. It has become my favorite part of my day."

With this nifty tool, you'll turn your morning and nightly skincare routines into professional-grade self-care moments—without having to go to your esthetician. During the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale event, you can get the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device for $159.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
Beauty Outlet Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Tout
Skincare and Makeup from Revlon, Olay, L’Oreal, and More Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Amazon Outlet
MakeUp Eraser
This 'Magical' Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth Works on Waterproof Formulas With 'Minimal Scrubbing'
RoselynBoutique Ice Roller Cyrotherapy Reduce Wrinkles Puffiness Aging Tout
Your Stressed Out Skin Deserves Some TLC—and This $10 Ice Roller Can Help
Too Faced Natural Matte Palette Tout
I’ve Tried a Ton of Eyeshadow Palettes, but This Is the One I Always Go Back to—and Now It’s on Sale
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Lounge Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable, It Feels Like a ‘Second Skin’
Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting Spray Is My Go-To for Dewy, Transfer-Proof Looks All Year Long
Beats Studio Buds â True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale May Be Over, but Here Are 30 Deals You Can Still Shop
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers Air Cleaner For Smoke Pollen Dander Hair Smell Portable Air Purifier with Sleep Mode Speed Control For Bedroom Office Living Room Kitchen, MK01- White Tout
The Best Air Purifiers to Shop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
woman wearing LED face mask
Ask a Beauty Editor: Are LED Masks Worth the Cost?