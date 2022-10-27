Style Skincare Shoppers Say the Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device Takes Their Skincare Routines to the Next Level The versatile tool provides an entirely personalized beauty experience—and it’s on sale. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 04:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've considered investing in high-tech skincare tools that you can use at home, you know the options can be overwhelming. A decision like this is especially challenging if you are trying to target multiple skin concerns simultaneously. Fortunately, one versatile gadget combines the function of multiple treatments—and it’s 27 percent during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. Amazon shoppers have turned to the five-in-one Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment device to meet their skincare needs and amplify their beauty routines. It is a multifunctional, handheld tool that combines just about every function you need to get the skin you've been dreaming about in just 90 seconds by enhancing the effects of sheet masks and serums. It's no wonder our Real Simple beauty editor declared it the "Most Versatile LED Mask." The waterproof tool is housed in bacteria-resistant silicone that integrates LED light therapy to promote anti-aging effects, cryo-therapy to tone and lift while fighting inflammation, thermo-therapy to help open up pores for maximum absorption of skincare products, and T-sonic technology to stimulate circulation (or to massage sore muscles). To buy: $159 (was $219); amazon.com. The Foreo UFO delivers results that skincare creams, serums, and masks can't achieve alone through an ultra-tailored experience. With the supplementary phone app, users can customize the skincare tool's temperature, wavelength, pulsation, and more. Plus, travelers will appreciate that it lasts up to 90 uses on a single charge. RELATED: I'm a Home Editor—and These Are My 6 Favorite Home Must-Haves for Fall "This has to be the best device I have ever used," a formerly skeptical reviewer wrote about the palm-sized tool. They noticed a "huge difference in texture, color, and overall appearance" of their skin after their first use. "The UFO makes me look forward to my skincare routine. It has become my favorite part of my day." With this nifty tool, you'll turn your morning and nightly skincare routines into professional-grade self-care moments—without having to go to your esthetician. During the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale event, you can get the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device for $159. More Must-Shop Deals Spanx Just Launched Your New Holiday Staple—Faux Leather Dresses Shoppers Want to Wear This ‘Super Comfortable’ Sweater Dress ‘All the Time’—and You Can Buy One for $45 Amazon Shoppers Say This Sleek Travel Steamer Is 'a Little Life-Saver'—and It's on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit