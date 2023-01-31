This Recyclable Clothing Brand Is Having Its End of Season Sale—and Everything Is Up to 70% Off

There’s a major sale on winter clothes happening right now that you need to know about: For Days’ End of Season Sale. If you’re not familiar with For Days, the brand specializes in circular fashion, which means it makes 100 percent recyclable clothing with the goal of eliminating clothing waste to benefit the environment. So buying For Days products is basically a win-win for your wardrobe and the planet. And during the sale, you can shop items for up to 70 percent off.

Everything For Days produces is organic and non-toxic, and it can be recycled to make new fabric. The brand is also known for its best-selling Take Back Bag, which shoppers can purchase to recycle their old clothes. And the clothing doesn’t even have to be from For Days—you can send them anything you want to get rid of, and in addition to recycling, you’ll also get a $20 credit toward your next purchase.

The For Days’ sale is your last chance to snag winter styles like sweaters, jackets, hoodies, pajamas, and track pants. We shopped the deals to find some of the best pieces you need to add to your closet. Upgrade your PJ’s with this matching button-down and shorts set, or grab this velour sweatshirt and pants for a cute casual look. You’ll also find accessories like this striped knit beanie that’s currently only $11, and you can score a scarf to go with it.

The For Days End of Season Sale ends on February 7, so you’ll want to shop these deals while you can.

For Days

Cropped Floral Sweater

This sweater has a cropped silhouette, a V-neck, and a whimsical floral print. It comes in three colors, Mood Indigo, Black, and Pink, and it’s made of 100 percent organic cotton that’s extra comfortable. The collar and pattern dress the sweater up, so it doesn't look like just your average style.

To buy: $50 (was $132); fordays.com.

For Days

Everlasting Straight Leg Pant

This straight-leg style is made of soft and structured organic cotton twill that you can wear to work while still feeling comfy. The relaxed fit ups the comfort level, and the pants have front and back pockets. They’re available in maroon, brown, pink, and black.

To buy: $86 (was $172); fordays.com.

For Days

Alpine Fleece Sweatshirt

This retro sweatshirt will take you back to the ‘90s thanks to its shape and colorful stripes. The easy-to-throw-on crew neck is fit for lounging, running errands, and winter activities. And it’s made from organic and recycled cotton, too.

To buy: $32 (was $92); fordays.com.

For Days

Chunky Cotton Knit Beanie

Shop this 100 percent organic cotton knit beanie that will keep you so cozy during the colder months. It’s available in five colors with a contrasting stripe, including dark green, maroon, rose, gray, and navy. Even though it’s soft, it’s still durable enough to wear it all the time.

To buy: $11 (was $38); fordays.com.

For Days

Chunky Cotton Knit Sweater

You’ll want this chunky knit sweater in every color. The cropped, oversized fit gives it a casual feel, and the turtleneck collar will keep you toasty. It’s made from 100 percent organic cotton with contrasting stripes on the bottom.

To buy: $50 (was $172); fordays.com.

For Days

Velour Track Pant

These velour track pants are a more elevated version of your old velvet sweats. Made of organic cotton, modal, and recycled polyamide, they’re light, breathable, and super soft. They have an elastic waist and come in five colors.

To buy: $30 (was $92); fordays.com.

For Days

Velour Cropped Sweatshirt

Get this cropped sweatshirt to match your track pants for a chic lounge set. The crew neck has a classic silhouette in smooth, cozy velour. You’ll love the lightweight fabric that’s perfect for relaxing or layering.

To buy: $30 (was $82); fordays.com.

For Days

Jersey Pajama Short Set

Matching pajama sets can make you feel put together even when you’re only going to bed. This one includes a short sleeve, button-down top and shorts made of 100 percent organic cotton jersey material. The set has contrast stitching on the top and bottom to add some design, and the elastic waist shorts make them easy to move around in.

To buy: $64 (was $128); fordays.com.

For Days

Chunky Cotton Knit Scarf

If you need a new scarf, this is the one. Made of organic cotton, it’s soft and cozy, and it has contrasting stripes on the ends. The chunky knit scarf will look adorable wrapped around you while keeping you warm in chilly weather.

To buy: $17 (was $58); fordays.com.

For Days

Everlasting Painter Pocket Jacket

This vintage-inspired painter jacket is made from organic cotton twill that contains elastane for a touch of stretch. It’s a button-down style with metal buttons, a collar, and large utility pockets. The jacket is a perfect lightweight option in warmer weather, or you can layer it during the winter.

To buy: $86 (was $172); fordays.com.