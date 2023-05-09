This Lightweight Convertible Stick Vacuum Removes Dirt, Dust, and Pet Hair From Floors—and It’s on Sale for $110

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on May 9, 2023

Warm weather adventures sure have our serotonin levels high, but do they have to raise our debris levels too? With pollen season in full swing—and tracking in sand, dirt, and dust to boot and on boots—you’ll want a hearty vacuum that’s easy to use and store throughout your house and apartment. You’re in luck: Amazon just slashed prices on the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a lightweight choice that piqued our interest for its multiple formats and functions. This versatile pick will serve you kindly—and it’s now a whopping 45 percent off with a hidden coupon.

The Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek choice especially for those seeking small space-friendly solutions. A 35-minute runtime at its lowest level ensures you don’t run out of battery mid-clean, while a detachable battery allows you to have backup just in case. The powerful brushless motor runs up to 210 watts with two suction power levels available, so you can instantly tackle debris, dust, crumbs, pet hair, cat litter, and more at the click of a button. It even converts to a handheld model, so you can use it in your car, on your sofa, over the stairs, and other more complicated places to tidy.

Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $201); amazon.com

With eight-in-one capability, the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can be assembled into multiple configurations, thanks to the included extension tube and brush nozzle attachments, best optimized for your home’s deepest clean. Its four-layer filtration system, complete with HEPA and metal mesh filters, ensures you’re pulling particulate matter that would otherwise reduce your air quality. At the tail end of pollen season, this capability makes this bang-for-your-buck model especially tempting. The built-in LED lighting allows you to spot dust and debris under furniture and in corners that would be otherwise difficult to see.

Act now to buy the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon while it’s nearly half off. Between spring allergies and summer adventures that follow you inside, this lightweight stick vacuum—which converts effortlessly into a handheld cleaner—will help you enjoy every last second of that warmer weather. 

