You Have To Try Trader Joe’s New Everything Bagel Seasoning

You morning bagel is about to get an upgrade. No longer will you need to go to your local bagel shop to get the perfect seed and spice combo that comes with enjoying an everything bagel. Now, thanks to Trader Joe’s you can get the salty, garlicky blend of flavors anytime you want (and put it on anything you want, too).

Trader Joe’s, the grocery store famous for its genius products at affordable prices (hello cookie butter!), just announced that it’s now selling its own concoction of the spices that make these bagels taste so delicious. It’s appropriately called Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, which you can find in the spice aisle.

The blend includes sesame seeds (white and black), poppy seeds, sea salt flakes, dried garlic, and dried onions. Use it to season your cream cheese, if you’re stuck with a plain bagel. But don’t just stop there—the retailer recommends putting it on just about anything. On its website, it advertises the blend as “all you need for bringing that crunchy, roasted, savory flavor to grilled chicken, buttered popcorn, baked potatoes, creamy dips, pizza dough, salad dressings, pasta, mac & cheese, or panko-breaded anything.” We could see it getting heavy rotation in your spice rack.

The best part? The 2.3 ounce glass shaker isn’t immune to Trader Joe’s ridiculously great prices. You can pick up at your local store for just $1.99.