This Space-Saving Ice Cube Tray Solves the Biggest Freezer Organization Problem

The Yoove Ice Cube Tray comes with a bin that holds three trays worth of ice in one easy-to-reach place. The tray itself makes 32 ice cubes and the bin holds up to 96 cubes, so you could have 128 cubes of ice in your freezer in one small container. It comes with an airtight lid, so you can stack other freezer essentials on top. There's also an ice scooper for hands-free use to keep your drinks sanitary.