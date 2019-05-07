Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to kitchen tools, there are some pretty interesting finds out there (garlic “zooms” and banana slicers, to name a few), and this funny-looking watermelon cutter is the latest to catch our eye.

This “windmill” watermelon cutter makes it easy to cut a split watermelon in ready-to-serve cubes in just a few seconds, which is a whole lot faster than using your typical kitchen knife. It’s so helpful, we have a feeling that you’re going to see the under-$15 gizmo everywhere this summer.

With just a small push, the stainless steel kitchen tool cuts through large melons and serves up one-inch squares, which you can throw in your salad, snack on alone, or pair with whipped cream for a healthy dessert. The unique slicer quickly and efficiently preps the fruit with almost no hassle, so you don’t have to worry about sharp knives slipping or keeping a grip on the cumbersome melon.

Image zoom amazon.com

Investing in one of these cutters makes it easy to enjoy whole watermelon, which will help you skip the overpriced, pre-cut grocery store fruit and its wasteful packaging. Plus, you can use it to cut up other tasty treats like honeydew, cantaloupe, dragon fruit, and more.

There are tons of “windmill” cutters to choose from on Amazon from various sellers, plus even more fun tools. Watermelon popsicle molds, the watermelon “Slicester” from Chef’n, and stainless steel watermelon tongs are just a few other gadgets watermelon-lovers can use to enjoy all the fruit’s juicy goodness hassle-free.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: TXIN Watermelon Slicer Popsicle Shape, $6; amazon.com, Chef’n Watermelon Slicester, $10; amazon.com, Sleeké Watermelon Slicer and Tong, $14; amazon.com.