This Watermelon “Windmill” Cutter Is the Easiest, Mess-Free Way to Cut Melon
The healthy treat has always been so tricky to cut—until now.
When it comes to kitchen tools, there are some pretty interesting finds out there (garlic “zooms” and banana slicers, to name a few), and this funny-looking watermelon cutter is the latest to catch our eye.
This “windmill” watermelon cutter makes it easy to cut a split watermelon in ready-to-serve cubes in just a few seconds, which is a whole lot faster than using your typical kitchen knife. It’s so helpful, we have a feeling that you’re going to see the under-$15 gizmo everywhere this summer.
With just a small push, the stainless steel kitchen tool cuts through large melons and serves up one-inch squares, which you can throw in your salad, snack on alone, or pair with whipped cream for a healthy dessert. The unique slicer quickly and efficiently preps the fruit with almost no hassle, so you don’t have to worry about sharp knives slipping or keeping a grip on the cumbersome melon.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Investing in one of these cutters makes it easy to enjoy whole watermelon, which will help you skip the overpriced, pre-cut grocery store fruit and its wasteful packaging. Plus, you can use it to cut up other tasty treats like honeydew, cantaloupe, dragon fruit, and more.
There are tons of “windmill” cutters to choose from on Amazon from various sellers, plus even more fun tools. Watermelon popsicle molds, the watermelon “Slicester” from Chef’n, and stainless steel watermelon tongs are just a few other gadgets watermelon-lovers can use to enjoy all the fruit’s juicy goodness hassle-free.
To buy: TXIN Watermelon Slicer Popsicle Shape, $6; amazon.com, Chef’n Watermelon Slicester, $10; amazon.com, Sleeké Watermelon Slicer and Tong, $14; amazon.com.
With watermelon season fast approaching (you’ll find locally-grown options in some states beginning in May), you’re going to need one sooner than you think. And since all of these tools come with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), getting your hands on one before your Memorial Day party or picnic is easy. An extra sweet summer is just a click away!