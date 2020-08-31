This Blender Is Like a Nespresso for Smoothies—and It Saves Me So Much Time

While most portable blenders are composed of a blending base and to-go cup, Vejo’s cordless blender looks more like a water bottle in size and shape. To use it, all you have to do is unscrew the top of the blender, add cold water, insert the pod of your choice, and twist back the top. You’ll hear a quiet whirring sound to know that the blender is working, and the entire process takes less than 30 seconds. Unscrew the top again, and what you’ll find is a delicious cup of cold, refreshing smoothie that tastes just as good (if not slightly sweeter) than those made from fresh ingredients.