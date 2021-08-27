Moving Into a New Apartment? Here Are 10 Baking Essentials to Stock Up On
Whether you are trying your hand at treasured family recipes, whipping up treats as you prepare to meet someone new, or simply enjoy finding solace in the kitchen with flour, many people delight in baking. But some home cooks aren't sure which baking tools they need to have on hand and some can be quite an investment. Luckily, Target offers an affordable selection of baking essentials and we've rounded up the top 10 that are all under $25.
While baking, you will likely open bags and boxes, so kitchen scissors will come in handy. Mixing will definitely be on your agenda, too, so bowls in various sizes will be in heavy rotation. Then, you might want assistance from a spatula that doubles as a spoon—a true M.V.P.—before placing batter on cookie sheets or in cake pans to bake.
Whether you're creating your next recipe from scratch or from a box (no judgement here), these baking essentials from Target are sure to help. And they also make excellent gifts for anyone moving into their first apartment or celebrating their wedding day.
Related Items
KitchenAid Utility Shears
A pair of kitchen scissors can come in handy for cutting out dough or parchment paper, and this pair is designed from stainless steel. Plus, the handles are made from silicone to offer a comfortable grip.
Made by Design Measuring Cups and Spoons
Recipes usually taste better when the ingredients required are added in exact amounts, and measuring cups and spoons make the process simple. This set includes four measuring cups (¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup) and five measuring spoons (¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon and 1 tablespoon).
Made by Design 4 Cup Glass Measuring Cup
The ability to see any liquids your recipe requires is important, and a clear glass measuring cup will allow that to happen. With this measuring cup, you can pour liquids like water, oil, and milk directly to the line for accuracy.
Made by Design Set of Four Glass Mixing Bowls With Lids
Do the dry and wet ingredients in your recipe need to be mixed separately? If so, this set of mixing bowls will help. The set ranges in size from 1 to 4 quarts and is dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, it includes lids to save ingredients (or food) and prevent mixtures from spilling.
Made by Design Beech Wood Solid Spoon
Because this spoon is made from beech wood, it's designed to last for years. Another benefit is it's a great tool for traditional cooking.
Oxo Silicone Spoon Spatula
Once your batter or dough is ready to bake, a spatula will allow you to spread and scoop batter onto your prepared pans. This one is designed from silicone, which makes it easy to hold and clean.
Made by Design Silicone Pastry Basting Brush
Use a pastry brush to distribute butter or cooking spray evenly throughout your baking dish to prevent sticking. You might also be instructed to brush the top with butter before you put your recipe into the oven. This one cleans easily because it's made from silicone.
Made by Design Nonstick Cookie Sheet
A favorite among wedding registries, this cookie sheet is designed from aluminized steel, which "helps prevent corrosion for longer use," according to Target. Plus, it promises to evenly distribute heat while items are baking, and it can be used in ovens set up to 450 degrees. A key feature is its nonstick surface, which helps cookies come away effortlessly without getting stuck to the pan.
Made by Design Nonstick Muffin Tin
Muffins, cupcakes, and more require a muffin tin to keep the batter formed, and this tin is only $5. It's designed to hold up to 12 cups of batter, which means you won't need to clean as many pans while baking. Even though it's nonstick, you may find it helpful to add silicone or classic paper baking cups to make removing your baked goods even easier.
Pyrex Six-Piece Bake and Store Set
Bake cakes and breads, like focaccia, in the 9-by-13-inch pan, and consider using the two smaller rectangular pans for cobblers, brownies, and cinnamon rolls. To keep baked goods fresh, cover the glass pans with the matching plastic lids that come with them.