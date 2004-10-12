The Right Knife for the Job

All too often, seemingly healthy snacks are secretly loaded with sugar, saturated fats, and carbohydrates. That's why we handpicked the most healthy foods that are delicious and incredibly easy to cook with. After all, rule number one for sticking to a smart meal plan is to not get bored, and these healthy ingredients will keep you on your toes (promise!). You'll notice something that all these healthy foods to eat have in common: each one is a basic ingredient, such as a grain, fruit, vegetable, or dairy product. Read: no pre-packaged products with a laundry list of strange-sounding ingredients in sight. You can use this as a rule of thumb when shopping: if the food is simple, wholesome, plant-based, and/or comes from the periphery of the grocery store—i.e., where the produce, eggs, fish, and other whole foods tend to live—you're in good shape. (Literally.) Now, on to the healthy food list. RELATED: 40 Healthy Snacks to Help You Bid Farewell to Hanger for Good