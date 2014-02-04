8 Updates on Classic White Dinnerware

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
White dinnerware offers a timeless look for any table and endless setting possibilities.
Wickford Dinner Plate

The rope-wrapped bands frame your food and provide a textural contrast to the sleek, white center.

To buy: $22, katespade.com.

Featured February 2014

Aegean White

Mediterranean-inspired scallops surround the rims of these plates, which can be broken out for a casual meal or a fancier affair.

To buy: $38, laterrinedirect.com.

Pont-Aux-Choux

Sturdy French earthenware gets a touch of femininity from its raised accents. Both pretty and practical (they’re dishwasher and microwave safe).

To buy: $32, michaelcfina.com.

Interlude Dinner Plate

Looking for whites to mix and match with your vintage pieces? These dolomite dishes won’t disappoint with their raised, beaded edges accented with subtle hints of grey.

To buy: $16, anthropologie.com.

Wedgewood Jasper Conran Baroque Dinnerware

Classic bone white china gets a cool, modern spin with the ornamental baroque- style edges.

To buy: $140 for four, hayneedle.com.

Toulouse Dinner Plate

Texture is key on this floral-imprinted piece of stoneware, which looks intricate enough to be hung as art on the wall.

To buy: $27, crateandbarrel.com.

Octavia Dinnerware

Pair this clean-cut porcelain place setting with simple flatware and jewel-toned glasses for a modern and visually captivating arrangement.

To buy: $52 for four, zgallerie.com.

Chain Dinner Plates

Far from the traditional banded dinnerware, this bone china plate is reinvented with a gilded chain that makes the full loop around.

To buy: $80 for four, areaware.com.

By Christina Yeotsas