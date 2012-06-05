The Best Water and Beverage Pitchers
Modern Classic Thermal Carafe
Not one to go unnoticed, this bright red kitchen staple keeps your beverages hot or cold for over 10 hours. Use it to serve hot coffee in the morning and an Arnold Palmer on the porch in the afternoon.
To buy: $42, momastore.org.
Eno Fresh Terracotta Carafe
This unusually shaped decanter is made of naturally insulating terracotta. The inside is glazed while the bare outside absorbs drips before they reach the tabletop.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. See gretelhome.com for similar products.
Takeya Fruit Infusion Jug
Perfect for a house full of kids, this airtight jug can be knocked around with little risk of a spill or break. The impenetrable lid holds back fruit and ice from your glass while the container won’t stain from colorful juices or tea.
To buy: $15, takeyausa.com.
Prodyne Iced Fruit Infusion Pitcher
This thick acrylic vessel comes with two inserts: one to chill and one to infuse flavor. Fill the ice insert with water and freeze solid to chill your lemonade on a hot summer day without watering it down. Or add a twist to your tart treat by filling the infuser with strawberries to steep in flavor.
To buy: $25, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Menu Water Jug
Its 360-degree spout pours from all sides and the bowl-shaped silicone lid is designed to prevent dripping. Even dainty hands get a comfortable grip around the shapely glass container.
To buy: $40, shophorne.com.
Sagaform Happy Days Pitcher
Perfect poolside—its shape and color resembles a droplet of water, while the durable plastic means there’s no risk of an accident near bare feet.
To buy: $29, broadwaypanhandler.com.
