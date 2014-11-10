6 Thanksgiving Tabletop Accessories
Wood Bark Pedestal Stand
Ensure your pumpkin pie receives the accolades it deserves displayed atop this wooden podium.
To buy: $30, worldmarket.com.
Featured November 2014
Brass-Tipped Serving Set
Guests won’t be able to resist scooping for seconds using these elegant brass-and-wood spoons.
To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.
Metallic-Print Glassware
Say “cheers” while giving thanks with these patterned cups that’ll complement a festive cocktail or a simple glass of H20. Available in gold or silver.
To buy: $34 for four, westelm.com.
Creative Co-Op Seaside Butter Dish
This butter dish is not just for the holidays—use it year round to stash your spread. The handmade look and textured elements make it an ideal addition to a more rustic tablescape.
To buy: $22, wayfair.com.
Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers
Add a touch of vintage novelty to your table with these diner-inspired S&P shakers.
To buy: $20, tuvaluhome.com.
Saint Malo Table Linen
Drape this sturdy striped cloth over any old table for an instant upgrade.
To buy: $129 (61 inches by 90 inches), bambeco.com.
