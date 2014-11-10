6 Thanksgiving Tabletop Accessories

By Jessica Fecteau
Updated November 13, 2014
bambeco.com
Your feast may be fit for royalty, but your tableware doesn’t have to be all glitzy and glamorous. Consider these casual, yet impactful additions instead. 
Wood Bark Pedestal Stand

worldmarket.com

Ensure your pumpkin pie receives the accolades it deserves displayed atop this wooden podium.

To buy: $30, worldmarket.com.

Brass-Tipped Serving Set

anthropologie.com

Guests won’t be able to resist scooping for seconds using these elegant brass-and-wood spoons.

To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.

Metallic-Print Glassware

westelm.com

Say “cheers” while giving thanks with these patterned cups that’ll complement a festive cocktail or a simple glass of H20. Available in gold or silver.

To buy: $34 for four, westelm.com.

Creative Co-Op Seaside Butter Dish

wayfair.com

This butter dish is not just for the holidays—use it year round to stash your spread. The handmade look and textured elements make it an ideal addition to a more rustic tablescape.

To buy: $22, wayfair.com.

Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers

tuvaluhome.com

Add a touch of vintage novelty to your table with these diner-inspired S&P shakers.

To buy: $20, tuvaluhome.com.

Saint Malo Table Linen

bambeco.com

Drape this sturdy striped cloth over any old table for an instant upgrade.

To buy: $129 (61 inches by 90 inches), bambeco.com.

