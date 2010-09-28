Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Table Settings

Go dark and moody, with an undone autumnal centerpiece and a liberal dose of gold. Almost everything on this table begs to be touched, down to the rich cotton-velvet tablecloth. Velvet may seem impractical as a dining surface, but cotton velvet is quite resilient—you can throw it in the washer and dryer. At the fabric store, ask for a piece 20 inches longer and 20 inches wider than your table; leave the edges raw or have them finished. To create the “spilled-out” (harmless) cornucopia here, cluster like vegetables in threes and fours and place a small pillar candle, safely behind glass, at either end of the display. Any fork looks dramatic against a black napkin, but brushed-gold flatware has an undeniable shock-and-awe effect. Gold-trimmed water glasses are a subtle touch by day, but once the candles are lit, they add significant sparkle. You can use white gilded china for this setting, too; the result will be brighter but still luxe.



Get the look: Raynaud Cristobal Dinnerware Dinner Plate in Marine, $155 each, and Salad Plate, $110 each; williams-sonoma.com. PB Classic Napkin in Sailor Blue, $9 each; potterybarn.com. Merpa Due Ice Oro Flatware Collection, from $160 for a five-piece place setting; lekkerhome.com. Metallic Rimmed Glassware Water Glass in Gold, $25 for four; westelm.com.